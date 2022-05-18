Everything Kim Kardashian and her family said about Kanye West in “The Kardashian”

Ads

Another corner. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had already separated when filming on The Kardashian began, but the rapper is still a huge presence on the show.

“Kanye and I are still divorcing now,” said the founder of Skims, 41, during the debut episode of the Hulu series, which premieres Thursday, April 14. “We’re just trying to figure it out. How to be good parents to our children together, how to be good friends with each other. Our ultimate goal, no matter what happiness is is just to follow it, whatever it is “.

When the new Kardashian-Jenner family show began filming in September 2021, the Grammy winner, 44, and the selfish author were apparently on excellent terms. A month before production on The Kardashians began, the beauty mogul made a surprise appearance – in a wedding dress – at one of the West Donda album listening parties.

“Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress,” an exclusive source told Us Weekly in August 2021. “She always respected her art and ideas and was ready for performance.” .

After KKW Beauty founder began dating Pete Davidson, however, West began to publicly declare that he wanted to reconcile with Kardashian, with whom he shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2.

“SNL made my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to take that bar out and I never saw the papers. We’re not even divorced, ”she said during a November 2021 appearance on the“ Drink Champs ”podcast, referring to his ex’s Saturday Night Live hosting concert the month before. “Then like us… why [it’s] it’s no joke to me, my kids want their parents to be together. I want their parents, I want us to be together ”. (The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from designer Yeezy in February 2021.)

A judge declared Kardashian legally single in March and restored her maiden name, but West’s public feud with Davidson, 28, continued to escalate. “The guy writes to me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” the musician “Heartless” said in a deleted Instagram video that month. “I fought it publicly for a year and a half. I was carried away by the fact that she is not my wife, she did not [my] last name and now he’s writing to me, bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife and I’m like, ‘Who’s watching my kids?’ if he [is] writing to me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.

Keep scrolling to see everything Kim and her family have said about West in The Kardashians.

