Elon Musk stops buying Twitter, says 20% of accounts are bots

Elon Musk assured that the 20% of users on Twitter are bots, 4 times what the company claimsand announced that the company’s purchase agreement will not advance until the latter shows proof that you have less than 5% of spam accounts.

Tesla’s owner maintained that the figure could be “much higher” and accused the CEO of the social media company, Parag Agrawal, of publicly refusing to show evidence that fake accounts are less than 5%.

Finally, he stated that his offer “was based on the presentations” of Twitter being accurate.“This deal can’t move forward until he does.” he pointed.

This Monday, Parag Agrawal assured than internal estimates of spam accounts on the social media platform in the last four quarters they were “well below 5%”in response to Musk’s criticism.

He stressed that These types of accounts hurt business, suspending more than half a million every day. Lastly, he reiterated that Twitter’s estimate cannot be calculated by someone outside the company, given the need to use public and private information to determine if an account is spam.

“There are many details that are very important below this high-level description. We shared an overview of the estimation process with Elon a week ago and look forward to continuing the conversation with him and all of you,” he wrote on Twitter.

Musk reported last Friday that his proposal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion was “temporarily suspended” waiting for information about the fake accounts.

“Twitter deal temporarily suspended pending details to support calculation that fake/spam accounts account for less than 5% of users,” he wrote on the platform.

After the announcement, shares of the social network fell 17.7% in pre-market trading, its lowest level since Musk revealed his stake in the company in early April and thereafter made a “best and final” offer to take it private for $54.20 per share.

Twitter had calculated in early May that fake or spam accounts represented less than 5% of its daily active users during the first quarter, in which it registered 229 million users who received advertising.

Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” had said that one of their priorities would be to eliminate “spam bots” of the platform.