EL PAÍS Health and Wellbeing is born | THE COUNTRY we do

At a time of growing interest in information on health and well-being, after more than two years of the pandemic, the newspaper is committed to intensifying and combining this informative content and launches EL PAÍS Salud y Bienestar. Its purpose is to help the reader lead a healthier life based on the available scientific evidence. The new section, which opens this Wednesday, May 18, will talk about health, medicine, physical and emotional well-being, and will offer accessible content on nutrition, sports, psychology and the mind to prevent diseases, as well as the latest scientific advances in medicine.

With a marked vocation for service, EL PAÍS Salud y Bienestar will be characterized by the rigor of its information and reports, both in the selection of topics and in the sources used. Its purpose is to offer quality information to readers and their families, in contrast to the health content that invades search engines and social networks, often full of false news and masked as advertising.

The section will be led by Patricia Fernández de Lis, the editor-in-chief of Science and Technology at EL PAÍS, and will draw on the experience of the team at Matter, the Science section of the newspaper, which has received numerous awards for its serious and rigorous information, and at the same time informative. An example is the most read article in the history of EL PAÍS, This is how the coronavirus spreads in the air, which not only captured the attention of readers around the world, but also received prestigious scientific awards for its straightforward interpretation. Last year, the founding team of Matter It also won the first edition of the CSIC-BBVA Foundation Award for Scientific Communication for representing “a differential commitment to scientific communication from Spain, comparable to the science sections of the major international media.”

EL PAÍS Salud will also feature the voices of some of the best specialists, not only as interviewees and as sources of the reports, but also as experts from different disciplines. To dismantle myths about cancer, the section will feature scientists from ASEICA, the association of researchers for this disease. Food technologist Miguel A. Lurueña and dieticians and nutritionists Lucía Martínez and Azahara Nieto, among other experts, will write about health and nutrition. Physical exercise and active aging will be addressed by professionals such as the professor of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences at UPM Miguel Ángel Gómez Ruano; the professor at the University of Jaén in the Faculty of Humanities and Education Sciences, Gema Torres Luque; and the Full Professor of the University of Zaragoza in the Faculty of Health and Sports Sciences Nuria Garatachea Vallejo. The subjects of psychology, mental health and psychiatry will be dealt with by the psychiatrist of the University of Alcalá and the University Hospital of Alcalá, Guillermo Lahera; the ISGLOBAL clinical psychologist, Ximena Goldberg; and the emeritus professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of the Basque Country and member of the Academy of Psychology, Enrique Echeburúa. How do the cities we live in influence our health? The epidemiologist Manuel Franco will explain it.

Likewise, the scientists of AMIT, the Association of Women Researchers and Technologists, will continue to respond to generic doubts from readers in their office We answer; this time, on topics related to health, and making it clear that it is not a doctor’s office.