Discover the mansion in Montecito that Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden bought

The celebrity couple made up of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden continue to invest in real estatethis time they bought a property in Montecito, California, for $12.67 million.

This mansion joins the couple’s other three homes in Los Angeles and the apartment in New York City. The new property, dating from the year 2000, was recently remodeledso it is in the best conditions.

Another great achievement in this purchase is the discount they received, because the mansion entered the market with a price of $15.75 million dollars and they paid $12.67 million dollars.

The mansion is specifically located in the exclusive community of Ennisbrookin Montecito, so it has many luxuries outside of the main house and its exterior.

Ennisbrook offers various services such as green areas, two heated pools, clubhouse, four tennis courts, barbecue area, kitchen, wine cellar and more.

Diaz and Madden’s estate lot has a total of 1.75 acres that are distributed in several spaces and structures of luxury and comfort. According to specialized pages and experts, this property “combines traditional Mediterranean architecture with contemporary refinement”.

The mansion is built on a 1.75 acre lot/ The Grosby Group

the main house it has an extension of 10,823 square feet spread over three floors with six bedrooms, seven full baths, three half baths, foyer, kitchen, dining room, living room, great room, media room, office, movie theater, spa, bar, laundry room, and other amenities.

There is also a garage with capacity for three vehicles. From various spaces of the property there is access to balconies that leave an impressive view.

The kitchen has two large lamps / The Grosby Group

The kitchen is one of the most attractive spaces due to its closed style, dark blue cabinets, central island and high-end appliances. In addition there are two large lamps just above the central island.

The exterior of the property it is just as impressive as its interior. It has extensive green areas with a swimming pool, spa area, jacuzzi, waterfall, orchard and more. Without a doubt, the retired actress and the member of the band Good Charlotte will be able to enjoy the outdoors a lot.

