Chris Hemsworth’s latest eccentricity: he has a prosthetic penis next to Thor’s hammer

Chris Hemsworth Over the years, he has become one of the most renowned actors in Hollywood thanks, in no small part, to his performance as Thoreither in the movies of the god of thunder or the Marvel Universe and ‘The Avengers’.

However, the actor has also appeared in other films, such as ‘Holidays‘, a comedy that he shot when he was already a star, and where he had to shoot some scenes that still remain in the memory of his fans, especially in the form of jokes about his penis, requiring a prosthesis with which the networks were filled with memes referencing a second hammer of Thor.

A film that remembers very well the make-up artist Matthew Mungle, who has proven to be one of the most skilled in Hollywood, and who is also an expert when it comes to developing genital prostheses. A subject that he has spoken about in a recent interview granted to ‘This Morning’referring, above all, to the request they made in ‘Vacation’ to create one of Hemsworth.

And it is that the thing has not been there, but that Mungle himself has wanted to emphasize that the actor took the prosthesis home and has it on display as an ornament in his own homeright next to a replica of his Thor hammer, also known as Mjolnir.

One more decoration in your house

According to Matthew Mungle, Chris Hemsworth wears his prosthesis “with pride” right next to the fireplace and his Thor hammer. “I must have been very happy because he took it home. The production gave it to him in a box and he placed it on his mantelpiece, next to Thor’s hammer. So he has both hammers together”, the makeup artist joked.

After that, he has gone on to tell how his work is: “When I receive an email or a phone call from a producer or director saying that they need a penis, my first questions are: is he circumcised? thickness?, how big are the testicles? You have to think about those things!”