Chris Hemsworth runs a prison without cells or bars in his new movie ‘Spiderhead’

Chris Hemsworth leaves Thor behind to step into the shoes of Steve Abnesti, a prodigious pharmacist who runs a futuristic pressure where there are no bars or cells and the inmates don’t wear orange jumpsuits. Netflix has released the first trailer for spider-head, the new film by the American actor that promises to be one of the great successes of this summer. The title will be available on the platform on June 17.

Netflix has made a clear commitment to dystopian science fiction. To the list of titles of this genre –Love, Death, and Robots, Alone on Earth and the Spanish series the fenceamong others- we will have to add two major productions: the new season of BlackMirrorwhich returns to the platform after a three-year hiatus, and Chris Hemsworth’s new film, spider-head.

a futuristic prison

Black humor will be an important element of this production, although horror and science fiction will have more weight



Spiderhead | Chris Hemsworth Netflix

Based on the story Escape From Spiderhead by George Saunders for The New Yorker, Spiderhead is directed by Joseph Kosinski (known for other successful productions such as Tron: Legacy, Oblivion or Gears of War). Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, screenwriters of dead pool, have been responsible for rewriting the Saunders story and bringing it to the big screen. Black humor will be an important element of this production, although horror and science fiction will have more weight.

The film tells the story of Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), two inmates who start a relationship and confront their respective pasts in a futuristic prison headed by a visionary who experiments on prisoners using mind-altering drugs.





Chris Hemsworth stars as Steve Abnesti, the warden of a futuristic prison where inmates are implanted with a device that administers mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. Spiderhead is a prison without bars or cells or orange jumpsuits: volunteers are free to be themselves in exchange for being able to experiment with them. When a relationship develops between two recluses, their path to redemption takes a tremendous turn, and Abnesti’s experiments begin to unravel.

First trailer available



Spiderhead | Chris Hemsworth Netflix

Netflix has released this Tuesday the first trailer for spider-head. In it, we can see that the prison is located on an island, far from the real world, in the style Shutter Island. We can also see the good intentions of Chris Hemsworth reflected with his experiments, although there are elements that suggest that a very dark mind is hidden behind.

Netflix and Chris Hemsworth want to repeat the success of Tyler Rake with the premiere of spider-head, which will be available to subscribers of the platform from June 17 in Spain. Other well-known actors and actresses such as Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett and Mark Paguio also appear in the film.