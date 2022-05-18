Cannes surrenders at the feet of Tom Cruise with air deployment

When Tom Cruise, surrounded by the crew of the film “Top Gun: Maverick” and the Cannes Festival delegation reached the top of the mythical red stairs of the Lumiere Theater about to present the long-awaited sequel, the Cannes sky was painted with the colors of the French flag (blue, white and red) that the aerobatic planes of the French air force dropped while they traveled the entire Croissete and flew over the Palais del Festival on two occasions.

And here the reception of the @Festival_Cannes to Tom Cruise. pic.twitter.com/MBMcXnWdy6 – Carlos of Love (@cdelamor_) May 18, 2022

From the morning rumors began to spread that everything was planned to the millimeter for this to happen, generating a furor among people, since this deployment is only carried out on the most important national holidays in the country, such as France’s national day, the 14th. of July.

There were people on the roofs of nearby buildings, photographers in impossible places and a security deployment with snipers and machine guns ready to put out any unforeseen event.

Tom Cruise, who had previously given a talk in the Debussy Room to which a thousand people attended and hundreds more stayed outside, dedicated every possible minute to being with his fans, signing all kinds of fetish objects that were presented to him and taking selfies with the fans who had waited for him for hours on the fences that separate the red carpet from the public.

Tom Cruise, applauded in Cannes: “I understand the business, but there is a specific way to make movies for the cinema. I make movies for the big screen that not only attract people on opening weekend, but in the future” .pic.twitter.com/Gqyb4x4ZIf — Nico Nicolli (@nicoo_ncl) May 18, 2022