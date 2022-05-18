Canelo Álvarez will have to decide between Golovkin or the rematch against Bivol

Canelo Álvarez will have to make a crucial decision (Photos: Instagram/@gggboxing-@canelo-@bivol_d)

Cinnamon Alvarez is in crucial hours regarding his immediate professional future, because beyond the vacations he enjoys with his partner Fernanda Gómez, at any time he will have to notify Eddie Hearnpromoter of Matchroom Boxingwho will be your next rival for September.

Until before the fight against Dmitry Bivol and presupposing a victory, saul Y Eddy Reynoso They had already agreed on a third fight against Gennady Golovkin to celebrate the Independence Day; however, the Russian’s unanimous decision loss at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas changed plans.

And it is that if he wants to carry out the revenge against bivol to restore its image in the 175 poundsYou will have to decide if you want continue with the multi-million dollar fight against Golovkin, or choose to execute the rematch clause against Dmitryas explained by Hearn for DAZN Boxing Show.

Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol fought on May 7 in Las Vegas, where the Russian boxer managed to maintain his unbeaten record by defeating the Mexican by unanimous decision (Photo: Joe Camporeale/REUTERS)

The famous boxing promoter, and character close to Cinnamon Alvarez In recent months, he revealed that it will be the Mexican who decides what comes first in his career: Gennady Golovkin either Dmitry Bivolso the decision could mark not only his 2022, but much of his boxing legacy as well.

“What do I prefer? I’m a bit biased because I just love the Gennady Golovkin trilogy. Now I think it’s even more intriguing because it comes from defeat. If he lost to Gennady Golovkin, where would he go? You are no longer a world (champion) ”, expressed Eddie Hearn regarding his preferences.

It should be remembered that the Canelo vs Golovkin trilogy It has been one of the most popular requests from fans and analysts, because the close and exciting nature of the two previous fights caused a lot of expectation around it, the main reason why the effort was made to agree on this fight for September.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin met in 2017 and 2018, with a draw and victory for the Mexican as results (Photo: AFP)

“Of course, it’s Cinnamon Alvarez. But still, back-to-back losses like that… So all the pressure right now is building on Cinnamon Alvarez. There’s no telling what defeat is going to do to a man like that. Can he recover? Are you affected by that? Has he lost confidence? ”, The American promoter continued to direct the trilogy between Canelo vs. Golovkin.

“Also, I would love to see the rematch. I would probably go with GGG, (after) Dmitry Bivol. That’s what he would probably do, and we’d give Bivol a big fight in September or October. Whether the winner of (Joshua) Buatsi-(Craig) Richards, Callum Smith, (Lefty) Ramirez. But the rematch is a megafight”, Hearn sentenced for DAZN.

In this way, he implied that it is a very important decision in Álvarez’s career, since whatever his decision is, it could mark his path in boxing, especially if he is defeated for the second fight in a row.

Canelo Álvarez, Eddie Hearn and Dmitry Bivol at the pre-fight weigh-in ceremony in Las Vegas (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

These words were given in the midst of the Jalisco government’s intention to bring Cinnamon Alvarez to Mexico, because in the words of the state president Alexander AlfaroThey will seek to facilitate all the negotiations so that the man from Guadalajara returns to his native land 11 years later.

“We are working on the possibility that we already have, although I do not want to deviate from the subject, in that saul Cinnamon Álvarez fights again at his home in Jalisco this year, so it is already an option that we are already working on,” Alfaro said, according to ESPNso in the panorama of 2022 a third fight in Mexico could still be glimpsed.

