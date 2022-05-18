Bob Mackie criticizes Kim Kardashian for wearing Marylin’s dress

The eighty-two Bob Mackie, who had designed the dress of Happy Birthday, Mr. President of the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe, expressed a rather critical view that Kim Kardashian wore that iconic look at the Met Galatalking with Entertainment Weekly. “I thought it was a big mistake,” Mackie said in an article posted on Monday about the new series Follow the Thread from Turner Classic Movies. “[Marilyn] she was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was simply fabulous. And it was made for her. It was designed for her, ”he argued. And again: “No one else should be seen with that dress.”

READ ALSO> Met Gala, Kim Kardashian and the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress: here are how many kilos she had to lose

In order to wear the dress, the Kardashian lost more than 7 kg in three weeks, as the dress did not fit her and could not be changed. “I wore a sauna suit twice a day, ran on the treadmill, cut out all sugars and carbohydrates completely, and ate only the cleanest vegetables and proteins,” she told Vogue. “I wasn’t starving, but I was very strict “. She eventually wore the original dress for only a few minutes, taking pictures with the dress on the stairs of the Met, before putting on a similar dress. Kim had stated that the idea of ​​embodying Monroe al Met Gala had been on his mind for some time: “The idea came to me after last year’s September gala,” he explained. “I wondered: what would I have done for the American theme if it weren’t for the look Balenciaga? Which the most American thing that comes to your mind? And it’s Marilyn Monroe“.

READ ALSO> Cannes Film Festival, Eva Longoria and Julienne Moore dominate the first red carpet

“I am extremely respectful of the dress and its significance for American history. I would never want to sit or eat in it or risk damaging it and I won’t wear the kind of body makeup I usually do, ”the 41-year-old star also commented. “Everything had to be timed and I had to practice climbing stairs”. Despite her attention, there has been a lot of criticism directed at Kim for wearing that dress. Mackie’s comments went in the same direction. As if that were not enough, several historians are convinced that the moment Marilyn of the Kardashian al Met Gala was disrespectful the integrity of the dress and its priceless history.

READ ALSO> Chiara Ferragni, from the Met Gala to an eighth grade thesis: her reaction on TikTok

Bob Mackie Marilyn Monroe Kim Kardashian: criticism from historians

According to the doctor Justine De Young, fashion history teacher at the Fashion Institute of Technologysaid a People: “The look was’ irresponsible and unnecessary”. “It can, and did, commission a replica that would be indistinguishable from the original,” noted Dr. Young. “Such an iconic piece of American history shouldn’t be put at risk damage only for an exaltation of the ego and for a photo ”. Many others were the negative comments that underlined how the dress was an iconic piece and created exclusively for the beautiful American actress. Scott Fortner, Monroe historian and collector told the magazine that the star wanted a totally unique dress for her: “When Marilyn learned she was going to perform at President John F. Kennedy’s birthday gala she contacted Louis and said, ‘I want you to design a truly historic dress, a dazzling dress that is one of a kind ‘. She asked that it be a dress that ‘only Marilyn Monroe could wear’ ”.