Ali-A Cup in Fortnite: how to get your skin for free when participating in the tournament

The Ali-A Cup from Fortnite is celebrated today May 18, 2022. In this tournament we can get free the skin Ali-A. Below we tell you everything you need, including How to take part Y what time is the drink:

How to get the Ali-A skin for free in Fortnite

For get free Ali-A skin in Fortnite, we will have to participate and be in high positions in the Ali-A Cup, held on May 18, 2022. The Ali-A Cup is from Duos – Zero Construction. As usual, we will have to play up to ten games in a period of up to three hours; The goal is to be in a high enough position on the leaderboard of our region (by eliminating enemy players and being in a good position in the games played) to be eligible for this free prize.

How to participate in the Fortnite Ali-A Cup today?

To participate in the Fortnite Ali-A Cup today May 18, 2022 simply You have to connect to Fortnite these days at the time that corresponds according to our region of the game, and have at least level 50 account. Once this is done, we select the corresponding game mode, and we play.

When and what time is the Ali-A Cup in Fortnite?

The Fortnite Ali-A Cup will take place on Wednesday May 18 and the tournament time changes depending on our game region. To check the specific schedule according to the region in which we want to participate, we must enter the tab “Competition” from the Fortnite Battle Royale menu.



Europe : from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, May 18.

: from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, May 18. United States (East Coast) : from 00:00 to 03:00 CEST on Thursday, May 19.

: from 00:00 to 03:00 CEST on Thursday, May 19. United States (West Coast) : from 03:00 a.m. to 06:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, May 19.

: from 03:00 a.m. to 06:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, May 19. Brazil : from 23:00 CEST on Wednesday, May 18 to 02:00 CEST on Thursday, May 19.

: from 23:00 CEST on Wednesday, May 18 to 02:00 CEST on Thursday, May 19. Asia : from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, May 18.

: from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, May 18. Oceania : from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, May 18.

: from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, May 18. middle East: from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, May 18

Fortnite Ali-A Cup Scoring System

In the Ali-A Cup the following scoring system is used:

Royal victory: 25 points.

2nd: 22 points.

3rd: 20 points.

4th: 18 points.

5th: 17 points.

6th: 16 points.

7th: 15 points.

8th: 14 points.

9th: 13 points.

10th: 12 points.

11th: 11 points.

12th: 10 points.

13th: 9 points.

14th: 8 points.

15th: 7 points.

16th: 6 points.

17th: 5 points.

18th and 19th: 4 points.

20th and 21st: 3 points.

22nd and 23rd: 2 points.

24th and 25th: 1 points.

Each elimination: 1 point.

Fortnite Ali-A Cup Prizes

The greatest incentive to participate in this cup is get the Ali-A skin for free before it hits the store. These are the prizes that we can obtain for participating in the Ali-A Cup in Fortnite and being in the following positions:

Europe

From 1st to 1,200th : Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory.

: Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Ali-A Army emoticon.

United States (East Coast)

From 1st to 800th : Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory.

: Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Ali-A Army emoticon.

United States (West Coast)

1st to 350th : Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory.

: Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Ali-A Army emoticon.

Brazil

1st to 350th : Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory.

: Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Ali-A Army emoticon.

Asia

From 1st to 100th : Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory.

: Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Ali-A Army emoticon.

Oceania

From 1st to 100th : Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory.

: Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Ali-A Army emoticon.

middle East

From 1st to 100th : Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory.

: Ali-A skin and Ali-Tech Coraza backpacking accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Ali-A Army emoticon.

This competitive event is another Fortnite cup that allows us to win a free item. In our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we delve into other aspects such as all the missions, or which weapon is better.

