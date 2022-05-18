After AMLO’s statements, groups and medical students demand decent and safe places

Associations and groups of doctors in training pointed out that there is no shortage of doctorsbut decent and safe places, for which they demanded that the government attend to this demand.

The collectives stated that there are enough professionals of the Health to fill existing vacancies, both general and specialist, in addition to the fact that there are 200,000 students in training. However, there are not enough places to work.

“What is urgently needed today is decent seatssafe, with sufficient infrastructure and inputs, and well paid by public institutions.

“This with the purpose of encouraging health professionals to occupy these positions in the rural zones of our country, but above all to provide quality care to citizens”, they stressed.

#RELEASE In Mexico there are enough health professionals. What is needed are decent, safe, well-paid jobs with sufficient inputs to be able to serve citizens with quality. https://t.co/7zAoLfud37 pic.twitter.com/rrwl4pG6RV – Us (@NosotrxsMX) May 18, 2022

The statement responds to the president’s statement Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and health officials, who assured that medical students did not support during the pandemic of Covid-19 nor do they want to go to rural centers.

Meanwhile, they reiterated that the need to decent seats It is not new, but it is many years old and it is urgent to be attended to safeguard the integrity of health personnel and guarantee quality care to citizens.

Also read: “I do not have a place, if one opens in Guerrero I will be there,” the doctor responds to the Secretary of Economy in CDMX

For this reason, they called on health professionals who have not obtained a place to register on the page www.soydoctoranosenorita.com.

The document was signed by the Mexican Association of Physicians in Training; Collective of Doctors in Training; the Mexican Association of Physicians in Training AC and the National Assembly of Resident Physicians.

The Association of Residents of the General Hospital of Mexico also joined; Mexican Assembly of Internal Undergraduate Physicians and the Mexican Assembly of Intern Physicians of Social Service.

Also read: Who is Fadlala Akabani, head of Sedeco who challenged the doctor to leave his position?

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on news of the day, opinion, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

ardm/rmlgv