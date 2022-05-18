25 years after their wedding, this is how beautiful Sylvester Stallone’s wife looks

The famous actor of Hollywood Sylvester Stallone and the former model Jennifer Flavin They are celebrating since yesterday, May 17, they celebrated their 25th anniversary as husband and wife. That is why the beautiful blonde made a publication on her official Instagram account that captivated her fans.

It consists of a series of photos of the couple during these 25 years of marriage. In addition to these images, he added the following comment: “Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always making me laugh, love and protect our beautiful family! Our marriage just keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!”

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin.

On May 17, 1997, Sylvester Stallone married for the third time. He went with the American businesswoman and model Jennifer Flavin. Without a doubt, she has become the great love of her life since they are currently together and share moments of how happy they are. They also have three daughters with her named sophia, Sistine Y Scarlet respectively.

In the photos you shared Jennifer It is evident how beautiful she currently looks at 53 years old. Apparently the years do not pass for her since her beauty and her figure remain intact. This post caused a wave of messages from their fans who congratulated them and praised them for the great family they have formed.

This is what Sylvester and Jennifer looked like on their wedding day.

As the protagonist of the film Rocky, also took a few minutes to dedicate a publication to him on social networks. It is made up of a photo and a message that reads as follows: “Happy 25th Anniversary to my amazing wife. There are not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless, dedicated and patient woman has meant to our lives and I only wish it could be another 25! Thank you sweetie!”