25 years after their wedding, this is how beautiful Sylvester Stallone’s wife looks

The famous actor of Hollywood Sylvester Stallone and the former model Jennifer Flavin They are celebrating since yesterday, May 17, they celebrated their 25th anniversary as husband and wife. That is why the beautiful blonde made a publication on her official Instagram account that captivated her fans.

It consists of a series of photos of the couple during these 25 years of marriage. In addition to these images, he added the following comment: “Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always making me laugh, love and protect our beautiful family! Our marriage just keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!”

