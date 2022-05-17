What is palo santo? This is how celebrities like Salma Hayek and Kendall Jenner use it

The Lignum vitae has become one of the basics of many people, including some famous What Salma Hayek or Kendall Jenner, those who know make the most of all the spiritual benefits of this tree bark, either by carrying it in your bag in case the occasion calls for it, as is the case of the Mexican actress, or by lighting it from home before important events such as the eclipse this weekend, as did the American model.

Although seeing it every day is more common, few people know what the Lignum vitae and also make the most of its benefits, including clear the energy of a place, As Salma Hayek recently revealed to Vogue, everything inside her bag. “If I see that there is bad vibes in a place, I immediately turn it on and start throwing it everywhere. It smells delicious. And yes, I’m sure it helps with the bad vibes, that it cleans the places,” she said.

For its part, Kendall Jenner He recently boasted that he also uses this sacred wood from his home and although he did not give details about it, with a photo in his Instagram stories, he showed that he also uses it with spiritual purposes, especially before the arrival of the lunar eclipse; however, it is not the only option, to use it and then we will tell you everything you need to know.

Palo santo, the secret to give tranquility and aroma in the environment

One of its main uses is aromatic, since setting it on fire and leaving it as air freshenerthe place is filled with a perfume between citrusy, woody and sweet that leaves many amazed, as is the case of the actress of “Eternals”. Of course, it not only stands out for the above, since for centuries it has been used by the pre-Hispanic cultures of Latin America, for spiritual purposes.

It is known that the Lignum vitae It has properties that help to relax and Eliminate stress, because by turning it on and letting it be in contact with a person’s energy, the discomforts that are generated in the body such as fatigue and other physical pains can be alleviated. That is why it is also used to help a person with anxiety find calm.

In that same sense, it is believed that having it present in rituals, It helps attract good vibes and energy, while driving away all the negative. Furthermore, as demonstrated Kendall Jenner Last weekend, you cannot miss it during an important astronomical phenomenon such as eclipses, as they are perfect for marking new beginnings and closing cycles.

While in other important ceremonies or rituals, it is also lit to light other fires that are sacred depending on the event. Well, it is believed that by using that “pure” fire it is also possible to protect the place and the ritual from bad energies while purifying the space.

Something to also keep in mind is that this tree bark also can be ingested as tea and for this, it is enough to boil it over a low heat, filter it and drink it without sugar, because in addition to being known for its spirituality, palo santo also stands out for its medicinal properties, among which a tranquilizing, diuretic, depurative, antiseptic and antirheumatic effect stands out.

