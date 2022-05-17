What is NBA YoungBoy’s Net Worth? The rapper has reportedly refused to sign a $ 25 million deal with Atlantic again

Ads

No one would ever believe that releasing six independent mixtapes could guarantee you stardom, but NBA rapper YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is a clear exception. The MC has been sprinkling its magic in the music industry since 2015. The rapper “I Hate YoungbBoy” now has five RIAA certified platinum albums and a slew of platinum and gold certified singles. In other words, the rapper cemented his place in the hip-hop world.

Aside from NBA YoungBoy’s incredible track record on the charts, the rapper made headlines for a variety of reasons – from legal troubles to drama with his moms. However, the rapper was able to stay true to the music while building his own empire, which sparked interest in his finances.

Not to mention, reports say the rapper turned down a $ 25 million deal with Atlantic Records.

So what is NBA YoungBoy’s net worth? And what happened with the deal? Here’s what we know.

NBA YoungBoy has amassed a sizable net worth over the years.

As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that NBA YoungBoy has earned a net worth of $ 6 million so far. This figure is a combination of the artist’s work as a rapper and songwriter. Over the years, YoungBoy has collaborated with Boosie Badazz, Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby, Nicki Minaj and many other big names in hip-hop. So, we expect his net worth to grow over time.

NBA Young Boy

Rapper and songwriter

Net worth: 6,000,000

Hailing from Baton Rouge, La., NBA rapper and songwriter YoungBoy has built up a loyal fan base over the years that has helped him break numerous records and count.

Birth name: Kentrell DeSean Gaulden

Place of birth: Batin Rouge, Louisiana

Date of birth: October 22, 1999

Children: five children (one born in 2016, two born in 2017, one born in 2019 and one born in 2021; two daughters (one born in 2020, the other date of birth unknown)

Why did NBA YoungBoy turn down Atlantic Records? Reports say he turned down a $ 25 million deal to re-sign.

As they say, not all money is good money. According to HipHopDx, the MC has no plans to continue its relationship with its current record label, Atlantic Records.

According to the outlet, DJ Akademiks recently shared on Twitch that YoungBoy turned down a whopping $ 25 million renewal deal with the label, meaning the end of their business relationship.

“NBA YoungBoy is leaving,” DJ Akademiks would have said. “He will not sign again. They didn’t like their offers. I can tell you they offered him about $ 25 million and he refused.

DJ Akademiks continued: “He doesn’t want that. He is good. He doesn’t want the money. He no longer wants to have a record deal with Atlantic. He wants to be completely free. He wants to be independent. He wants to do his thing “.

Though YoungBoy has yet to confirm the rumors, the news isn’t that far-fetched. Fans who have kept up with the star probably know that YoungBoy hasn’t been happy with Atlantic Records for some time.

In fact, YoungBoy reportedly posted a message in February 2022 to voice his complaints with the label.

“Don’t sign for Atlantic unless you want to be a slave,” NBA YoungBoy reportedly wrote on social media, for a Twitter fan account. “I repeat no”.

The Source also shares that NBA YoungBoy has accused the label of “blackballing” him in the past.

So while it will likely hurt Atlantic Records to lose NBA Youngboy, it seems the rapper’s mind is set.

