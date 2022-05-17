The jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Cannes (France) (AFP) – A nine-member jury chaired by French actor Vincent Lindon, which includes international performers and directors — from India, the United States and Iran — will award the prizes at the Cannes film festival.

. President

French actor Vincent Lindon, 62, is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, in which he has participated nine times since 1987.

Awarded in 2015 as best actor for “The law of the market”, he had a leading role in “Titane”, the film that won the Palme d’Or last year.

. actresses

-Rebecca Hall

Alternating filming between the United Kingdom and the United States, Rebecca Hall has recently taken her first steps as a director with “Chiaroscuro”, presented at Sundance in 2021.

The 40-year-old British-American actress has worked with filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg and Woody Allen for “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”, a role that earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

– Deepika Padukone

In 2018, Time magazine included this Indian performer as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. A huge star in her country, she rose to international fame with “xXx: Reactivated”, alongside the muscular Vin Diesel.

This 36-year-old actress but also producer has created the Live Love Laugh Foundation, an organization to raise awareness of mental illness.

-Noomi Rapace

It was in “Millenium,” the leather-and-studs-clad adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s bestseller that this Swede broke out in 2019. Then came Guy Ritchie’s big-budget films (“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”). “, 2011) or Ridley Scott (“Prometheus”, 2012). But she has also starred in films by demanding filmmakers such as Brian de Palma (“Passion”, 2013).

– Jasmine Trinca

This Italian actress knows Cannes well, where she received the award for best performance in 2017 for her role in “Fortunata” by Sergio Castellitto.

She began her career under the direction of Nanni Moretti in “The Son’s Room”, Palme d’Or in 2001. Since then, the 41-year-old performer has been to the Cannes Festival several times.

75th Cannes Film Festival Sylvie HUSSON AFP

. directors

-Asghar Farhadi

Iranian director, producer and screenwriter, Asghar Farhadi, 50, rose to fame in 2011 with “Nader and Simin, a separation”, the chronicle of a divorce with which he won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the best film of speaks non-English –the first time for an Iranian filmmaker–, among other prestigious awards.

His latest feature film, “A Hero”, won the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2021.

– Ladj Ly

This 44-year-old director, screenwriter, actor and producer won the Cannes Jury Prize for his film “Les Miserables.” The film was nominated for best international film. The filmmaker, who is currently working on his second feature film, is the founder of the Kourtrajmé film school, established in Montfermeil (outside Paris), Marseille, Dakar and Madrid.

-Jeff Nichols

American director and screenwriter, Jeff Nichols, 43, made his name in 2007 at the Berlinale with “Shotgun Stories”. In 2011, he won the Critics’ Week grand prize for “Take Shelter,” a psychological thriller. In 2016, he competed for the Palme d’Or with “Loving,” the story of a biracial couple.

– Joachim Trier

Norwegian director and screenwriter, Joachim Trier, 48, won multiple awards with his first feature film, “Reprise”, in 2006. Five years later, “Oslo, August 31” was presented at Cannes, in the Un Certain Regard selection. With “The worst person in the world” he competed last year for the highest award on the Croisette. Its leading lady, Renate Reinsve, won the award for best female performance.

