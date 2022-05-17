The girls of Wall Street, cast and plot of the film with Jennifer Lopez inspired by a true story

The film The Wall Street Girls – Business is Businessreleased in 2019, is inspired by the true story of a group of strippers . The girls, beautiful and unscrupulous, will do everything to be able to survive the economic crisis of 2008. Among them there is also a very sensual Jennifer Lopez, in the role of Ramona Vega.

The plot

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, The Wall Street girls is based on a New York Times investigation conducted by journalist Jessica Pressler in 2015, entitled “The Hustlers at Scores“.

This is the plot: Destiny, a young and handsome stripper, works in a New York club, the Moves, to help her grandmother financially. Here she meets Ramona, very popular and sensual, and she becomes her protégé. Together the two girls are very successful with their clients, mostly Wall Street businessmen. But, in 2008, the economic crisis hits the Big Apple and things start to change. Thus the two dancers begin to have little income, in the meantime Destiny becomes pregnant with her first daughter, Lily. Unable to find another job, Destiny returns to work in the club she left during her pregnancy, but the money is scarce and the place has changed. To earn, in fact, the strippers are forced to have sex with customers. But Ramona has other plans for them: together with two other girls, Mercedes and Annabelle, in fact, they implement a new scheme. Ramona spots wealthier men in other bars, drugs them, and leads them to Moves, where the girls steal credit cards, cash and valuables.