The girls of Wall Street, cast and plot of the film with Jennifer Lopez inspired by a true story
The Wall Street girls is an American feature film by Lorene Scafaria. Also starring Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Julia Stiles and Constance Wu
The film The Wall Street Girls – Business is Businessreleased in 2019, is inspired by the true story of a group of strippers. The girls, beautiful and unscrupulous, will do everything to be able to survive the economic crisis of 2008. Among them there is also a very sensual Jennifer Lopez, in the role of Ramona Vega.
The plot
Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, The Wall Street girls is based on a New York Times investigation conducted by journalist Jessica Pressler in 2015, entitled “The Hustlers at Scores“.
This is the plot: Destiny, a young and handsome stripper, works in a New York club, the Moves, to help her grandmother financially. Here she meets Ramona, very popular and sensual, and she becomes her protégé. Together the two girls are very successful with their clients, mostly Wall Street businessmen. But, in 2008, the economic crisis hits the Big Apple and things start to change. Thus the two dancers begin to have little income, in the meantime Destiny becomes pregnant with her first daughter, Lily. Unable to find another job, Destiny returns to work in the club she left during her pregnancy, but the money is scarce and the place has changed. To earn, in fact, the strippers are forced to have sex with customers. But Ramona has other plans for them: together with two other girls, Mercedes and Annabelle, in fact, they implement a new scheme. Ramona spots wealthier men in other bars, drugs them, and leads them to Moves, where the girls steal credit cards, cash and valuables.
The cast
In the film Jennifer Lopez is Ramona, while Destiny has the face of Constance Wu. Also starring Julia Stiles (Elizabeth), Keke Palmer (Mercedes), Lili Reinhart (Annabelle), Lizzo (Liz), Cardi B (Diamond), Mercedes Ruehl (Mama), Trace Lysette (Tracey), Wai Ching Ho (grandmother of Destiny) and Usher, playing himself.
The film, from the original title Hustlers, was written and directed by Lorena Scafaria, from a story by Jessica Pressler. Produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions and Nuyorican Productions, it was distributed in Italy by Lucky Red.
Curiosity
The feature film The Wall Street girls and also the debut film by Cardi B, The rapper also stated that she was a stripper herself, before becoming famous. For her role, Jennifer Lopez was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Golden Globes and at the Sag Awards 2020. All the actresses / lapdancers had to train very hard, even learning to dance in high heels. In particular, Jennifer Lopez always carried a detachable pole with her, to train in all the moments she had available.