TelevisaUnivision: Adrián Uribe will have his own “late-night show” and will feature the presence of Shakira, Maluma and many more…

Univision. Everything seems to indicate that Adrian Uribe He will compete with his friend Omar Chaparro, since now he will also premiere on television in the United States. with its own late-night show. In an interview with EFE, the famous actor and comedian who stars in “Nosotros los Guapos” assures that his program will be able to count on the presence of all the great stars of music, cinema, television and sports.

“We will have all the most important people,” both music and television and Ibero-American cinema, said Uribe who cited stars such as singers Maluma, Shakira, Ricky Martin or the athletes Canelo Álvarez or Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández, among others.

The Mexican described his next show as a “tropicalized late-night.”

His goal, he explained, will be to show the lesser-known facet of the personalities that go through the program and that through comedy they relax, “bite” and reveal “anecdotes that they had never told before.” Which is to some extent what he is managing to do from YouTube, Yordi Rosado with his famous and heartfelt interviews.

Because the hour-long weekly program bets on a touch of “Latin humor” as an element that allows celebrities to be themselves in front of the cameras, and for that they will prepare games and “sketches”, which will be interspersed with interviews and musical moments.

Uribe indicated that they have been working on this project for months and that they will begin recording this summer in Miami to air on Sundays in the US and on Mondays in Mexico starting in September.

The driver acknowledged that beyond wanting to interview Ibero-American personalities such as Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony, Shakira, Rosalía or Bad Bunny, he would love to have the opportunity to chat with Hollywood stars and gave two myths such as Robert de Niro or Jack as an example Nicholson.

Uribe, who for ten years was in the National Theater Company of Mexico and developed as a comedian for Televisa, was the face of popular characters such as “El Vítor” and, always looking for challenges, in 2021 he opted to show another facet of his work by venturing into “stand up”.

And now he is repeating his experience as a host, after presenting programs such as “100 Mexicans said” or “Dancing for a Dream”, but before that he participates in the filming in Mexico of the movie “De Milagro” and finalizes the premiere of another film, “Unhappy for Always”, and the series “Pena ajena”.

