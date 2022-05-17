SUPERSTAR KATY PERRY MOTHER OF THE BRAND NEW NORWEGIAN PRIMA

Data Controller

Privacy protection

CRACKDOWN SRL based in Molfetta (Ba), Via Guglielmo Marconi 26 is the Data Controller of the personal data collected on this site pursuant to and for the purposes of the Privacy Code.

In accordance with the commitment and care that CRACKDOWN SRL dedicates to the protection of personal data, we inform you about the methods, purposes and scope of communication and dissemination of your personal data and your rights, in accordance with art. 13 of Legislative Decree 196/2003. T.

Personal Data and Browsing Data

In order to offer you the personalized services provided by its websites CRACKDOWN SRL, as Data Controller, must process some identification data necessary for the provision of the services.

a) Navigation data

The computer systems and the technical and software procedures underlying the operation of this website acquire, during their normal operation, some personal data whose transmission is implicit in the operating mechanisms and protocols in use on the Internet.

Every time the user accesses this site and every time he calls up or requests a content, the access data are stored in our systems and potentially also by the data controller and the processors, in the form of tabular data files. or linear (within specific log files), structured and / or unstructured.

Each data storage row is composed of information such as:

– The website from which our page was called up (so-called “referral”);

– Your IP address;

– The date and time of the request or access;

– The same request by your browser or other client, in the form of addresses in URI (Uniform Resource Identifier) ​​notation;

– The technical code of the http response obtained from the server (error, successful, etc.);

– The amount of data transmitted;

– The browser, its technical and functional characteristics and the operating system used.

These data may be used by the Data Controller for the sole purpose of obtaining anonymous statistical information on the use of the site in order to identify the preferred pages by users and therefore provide increasingly adequate content and to check its correct functioning. At the request of the Authority, the data could be used to ascertain responsibility in the event of hypothetical computer crimes against the site or its users.

b) Data provided voluntarily by the user

In various points of this site you have the possibility to send us personal data (eg e-mail address, name, postcode, other personal data and not). The sending of this data takes place on an optional, explicit and voluntary basis, and involves the subsequent acquisition of the sender’s email address, necessary to respond to requests, as well as any other personal data entered for the purposes of the service and those further by you. granted.

The personal data that you provide will be recorded and stored on protected electronic media and treated with adequate security measures, also associating and integrating them with other Databases.

The data you provide will be processed by CRACKDOWN SRL exclusively with methods and procedures necessary to provide you with the services you requested.

The data will not be disclosed but may be communicated, where necessary for the provision of the service, to companies that perform technical or organizational tasks on behalf of CRACKDOWN SRL instrumental to the provision of the requested services.

Only with your express consent may the data be used to carry out statistical analyzes, market surveys and to send commercial information on the products and promotional initiatives of CRACKDOWN SRL and / or third-party companies.

Communications for market surveys or commercial information on products and promotional initiatives may be made by post mailing, e-mail, telemarketing, sms, mms.

Always with your consent, the data may be used for profiling purposes which may be carried out through a) processing, in an automated manner, of the personal data of authenticated users in relation to the use of the service for forwarding and receiving messages of email; b) crossing of personal data collected in relation to the supply and relative use of several different functionalities among those made available by the user; c) use of other identifiers necessary to trace back to specific, identified or identifiable subjects, specific actions or behavioral patterns recurring in the use of the functions offered.

Finally, with your explicit consent, your data may be provided to other companies operating in the publishing, financial, automobile insurance, consumer goods, humanitarian and charitable organizations which may contact you as holders of autonomous initiatives – the updated list is a It is available to you and can be requested from the Data Processor at the address below – for statistical analyzes, market surveys and the sending of commercial information on products and promotional initiatives.

In accordance with current legislation, we will therefore ask you to express your consent for the processing of data by ticking the “I accept” box in the appropriate registration form. It is understood that consent refers to the processing of data with the exception of those strictly necessary for the operations and services requested by you, at the time of your accession as your consent is not necessary for these activities.

After the registration necessary for the requested Service, if you intend to request / use other Services provided by the same company or by different companies as indicated above (CRACKDOWN SRL or companies controlled or connected by them), you can use the credentials (username / email / password) already used for the first registration.

Where necessary, additional data may be requested, necessary for the provision of the additional services requested.

At any time you can reread the information and possibly modify the consents previously provided, check and / or modify the status of active services and possibly request additional services.

The provision of data is optional, except for those indicated as mandatory in order to allow you to access the services offered. You have the right to know, at any time, what your data are and how they are used. You also have the right to have them updated, supplemented, rectified or canceled, request their blocking and oppose their treatment. We remind you that these rights are provided for by Article 7 of Legislative Decree 196/2003.

The updated list of the Data Processors referred to in this information note can be consulted at the registered office of CRACKDOWN SRL in Via Antichi Pastifici A8 – 70056 Molfetta (Ba); the exercise of the rights referred to in art. 7 of Legislative Decree 196/03 can be made through specific communication by mail addressed to the same Company, or through the dedicated e-mail box: redazione@ilfatto.net