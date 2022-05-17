Parallel weapons return to Fortnite after update 20.40

A new update arrived Fortnite. The Resistance has won the battle for Tilted towers and the weapons of the parallel have returned to the island of battle royale.

Although the parallel is not in sight, there will be a week of confrontation in which the parallel rifle and machine gun will be available until next May 24, weapons that come out of the vault and can be found in chests and on the ground. During the week that the weapons are in the game, using them will earn you additional experience points to continue leveling up in the game. battle pass.

The testing period for bubble shields and balloons has ended. The voting boards are active to finance one of the objects to return to the island, the first one that reaches 100 percent will be back on the island of Fortnite.

On the other hand, in the mode Zero Construction the appearance of shock grenades, portable cracks and cowcatchers will increase their probability so that mobility does not stop. You can use the objects to escape from enemies or go in search of combat.

With the v.20.40 update, in-game V-Bucks that are purchased in PlayStation can be used on all platforms compatible with the wallet of Fortnite.

Fortnite V.20.40 Competitive Notes

The option to fill in mode Sand is back. You can play with people randomly in the duos and trios mode.

Parallel items that have come out of the vault are not included in competitive modes and likewise, the item that wins the vote between the bubble shield and balloons will not enter the mode. Sand.

