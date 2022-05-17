Netflix Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees After Losing Subscribers Worldwide – Movie News

A few weeks ago, Netflix announced the biggest loss of subscribers in a decade. Now, it has announced that it has begun to lay off workers as a measure to avoid the looming crisis.

Netflix has some new releases at the door that could put it back at the top of the audience’s favorite streaming services. We are talking about Stranger Things, the Sandman Neil Gaiman’s biopic of Marylin Monroe, Blonde, and even the thriller spider’s head with Miles Teller and Chris Hemsworth.

Unfortunately, the streaming company that declared a loss of 200 thousand subscribers and forecast 2 million in total for the next quarter, has returned to the ring to announce that it laid off 150 employees, whose number represents 2 percent of its workforce.

‘The Sandman’ is another of Netflix’s most anticipated projects.



The former was reported by Varietywho posted the first comments from the Netflix representative: “As we’ve explained, our slowing revenue growth means we also have to slow our cost growth as a company. Unfortunately, we have to let go of about 150 employees today, most of them based in the United States.”.

These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, making them especially difficult as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues.

On April 29 of this year, reports were also released (which did not come directly from Netflix), in which it was made clear that the company had also cut its staff on the editorial side, specifically to writers and content creators who were in charge of TUDUM, the Netflix event where release dates and relevant news from the streaming catalog are announced.

