Lizzo proposed to Selena Gomez to collaborate, after seeing her on the “About Damn Time” Dance

The foundations for an epic new collaboration in pop music history may have just been laid!

It all started when Selena Gomez posted a TikTok in which he tries his hand at the “About Damn Time” Danceor the choreography of Lizzo’s latest single.

The actress and singer recorded the video backstage of the Saturday Night Liveof which she hosted last Saturday, May 14, and wears the stage clothes of one of the sketches of the comedy program.

Selena Gomez – getty images

Lizzo took Selena’s TikTok and made a duet on her account.

For now a dance and distance duet, but in the caption he launched the real proposal! “Cooperation?” he wrote.

Selena Gomez immediately responded enthusiastically in the comments: three times “yes” all in uppercase.







We get comfortable and keep our fingers crossed for this idea to become a real feauturing!

ph: getty images





















