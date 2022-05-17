Kylie Jenner fans go wild as the reality star reveals her “perfect” license photo

Kylie Jenner has left fans breathless at how perfect her new license photo is.

Although many of us have suffered at least one unflattering passport or driver’s license photo in our life, it seems Kylie is immune to the curse.

The gorgeous reality star, 24, shared her flawless new license photo on Instagram, but it drove fans crazy because they couldn’t handle how perfect the image was.

The makeup mogul was shining positively in the gorgeous shot above her signature, which saw her wearing a sleek gray top for the camera.

The California-born queen could have posed for a formal license photo, which is often taken at the DMV, but she looked fit for a red carpet.

Unsurprisingly, Kylie fans were swooning from the dazzling license photo in the comments, but many were envious of how perfect the photo was.

One gushed: “one of the most iconic photos”, while another agreed: “I’m really obsessed with this photo !!!”

A quarter admitted: “Because all my ID photos can’t look like this lol.”

A fifth added: “You know each other badly when you can pose from any angle.”

Kylie recently revealed that she already lost 40 pounds just three months after giving birth to her son, having initially gained 60 pounds during her second pregnancy.

Kylie shared a shot of her on the treadmill as she told her fans, “I gained 60lbs again in this pregnancy. Down 40 lbs [prayer hands] just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking / pilates is my favorite combination. “

Kylie welcomed her son into the world in February and had initially named him Wolf, but later she and Travis opted against the name.

He told Entertainment Tonight he wanted to “make sure” they settled on the right name before they made it official.

Kylie said: “Before I officially change it, I want to be sure.

‘The wolf was never on our list. I liked the name. There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him ”.