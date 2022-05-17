Kourtney Kardashian and Chloë Sevigny, brides (and dresses) that couldn’t be more different

The universe of bride-to-bebeyond styles, colors and choice of veil or not, is divided into two great teams: #squadabitocorto and #squadabitolungo. If many dream of the famous long dress, usually more traditional and romantic, on the other hand there are those who claim to also choose a fresher, more practical and decidedly (why not) hot look.

Notwithstanding that “long” does not mean boring and “short” out of the box, between yesterday and today the two factions of future brides have added a glamorous #inspo each thanks to Chloë Sevigny and Kourtney Kardashian.

The American actress married Siniša Mačković in Connecticut (actually for the second time, after the “Yes, I want it” at the town hall in 2020) and we immediately elected her the coolest bride around. In fact, to walk down the aisle you have chosen a wedding dress which fully reflects its chic and à la page style: the dress worn by Sevigny is a Jean-Paul Gaultier Couture by Glenn Martens from the current collection, an avant-garde version of the traditional wedding dress with sheer flounce sleeves, bodice and long skirt with deep slit.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

But it does not end there, because, as spoiled by some guests present at the ceremony, including the designer Humberto Leonthe celeb changed her look twice more, also sporting a Loewe dress with a square neckline, embroidered bodice, bell sleeves and lace skirt and, finally, a Victorian lace jumpsuit and corset top by Mugler.

Chloë Sivigny in Loewe. Photo: screenshot @ Instagram

Chloë Sivigny in Mugler Photo: screenshot @ Instagram

On the other side, in Santa Barbara, California, almost at the same time too Kourtney Kardashian he legalized with an intimate ceremony his union with Travis Barker who he had already married in a chapel in Las Vegas with no official value, wearing that for the occasion a leather jacket. Even the entrepreneur and heiress did not disappoint her expectations in terms of bridal look. For her a lace bustier minidress with a metal heart by Dolce & Gabbana paired with long transparent fingerless gloves, veil at the shoulders and burgundy décolleté. But we are also looking forward to other wonders from her, as it seems that a grand wedding ceremony is planned in Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian in Dolce & Gabbana. Photo: screenshot @ Instagram

In short, long 4.0 or short boudoir? In the gallery the two famous brides, fashionable bearers of two wedding styles at the antipodes but full of personality, laccessory that no future bride has to give up to ensure an unforgettable look.

