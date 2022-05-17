Katy Perry said Just Eat

Katy Perry he said Just Eat: the digital food delivery giant, presents the new creative platform “Someone said Just Eat”, which celebrates the universal joy one feels when ordering one’s favorite food and embodies Just Eat’s commitment to offering dishes that to respond to every need at different times of the day. The new creative platform represents an evolution of the campaign that originally starred Snoop Dogg, previously launched in the UK, Australia and Canada. The distinctive “Did Somebody Say” mnemonic motif had managed to gain space in everyday language and garnered numerous marketing accolades. Now, the winning formula is being introduced in all markets where Just Eat Takeaway.com, the group to which Just Eat is a part, operates.

Just Eat launches the campaign with a new TV commercial that sees the participation of Katy Perry, to support the company in communicating the pleasure and fun of ordering food at home.

Designed by the agency McCann London, the commercial sees a Just Eat courier arrive at Katy’s house, a fantastic and gigantic dollhouse. As the courier delivers the food, we step inside and take a tour of Katy’s world, made up of fabulous costumes, puppets playing the piano and a variety of delicious food to enjoy on any occasion. The texts show the range of cuisines and dishes available on Just Eat reflecting the increase in demand for food delivery at non-traditional times such as breakfast, lunch and during the week. In addition to the TV commercial, the creative platform includes a renewed visual identity, a new tone-of-voice and will be activated thanks to a media strategy aimed at conquering Italian screens, hearts and streets, together with the support of social media and PR activations.

“The creative platform” Did Somebody Say “firmly positions the brand on the cultural map, anchoring the message that Just Eat is the answer to every desire for food, and has put us in contact with the public, increasing love and consideration for the brand in a highly competitive sector – he commented Tiziana Bernabè, Senior Marketing Lead Italy in Just Eat -. Katy Perry has unrivaled star power and her playful nature fits perfectly with ours. It is the perfect partnership to continue building the instinctive link between Just Eat and the joy of food delivery ».

Directed by the iconic music video veteran Dave Meyersformer author of Perry’s videos from the worldwide successes Swish Swish and Firework, the film lives in an authentic and playful atmosphere in full Katy Perry style, which confirms her lively and extravagant style.

The music and lyrics were co-created by Katy Perry, Kris Pooley, McCann London and the team behind the original song Did Somebody Say feat. Snoop Dogg. The campaign was written and directed by Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin and shot in Los Angeles with the production company Radical Mediaand photography by Vijat.

«Working with Just Eat was a really pleasant and spontaneous experience – said Katy Perry -. Coincidentally, most of my records and musical periods have ridden the theme of food, from strawberries, to mints and now mushrooms. Ordering food at home is a Saturday night habit of mine; so, it was fun to bring this aspect into a video that is a combination of the things that contribute to joy in my life: bright and gaudy colors, extravagant clothes and puns on food sung to a captivating tune. “

Rob Webster And Alexei Berwitz, Creative Directors of McCann London added: «Just Eat Takeaway.com has always understood that delivery is not just about food, but about bringing joy. We are delighted to bring their “Someone Said Just Eat” creative platform to more markets than ever before and to add even more joy, thanks to the special ingredients that only Katy Perry is able to offer ». The new global campaign, featuring a 30 ″ TVC (and shorter formats), will be broadcast on TV, OOH, DOOH, and social media.