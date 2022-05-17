Katy Perry Admits She Wasn’t Sure She Was a Mom Before Dating Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry rose to fame as a pop star with hits like “I Kissed a Girl,” “California Gurls,” and “Teenage Dream.”

Today, Perry also has another full-time job: being a mother. However, the singer recently admitted that she was hesitant to embark on this motherhood journey until she started dating her current husband, Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry has spoken positively about her experience as a mother

In August 2020, Perry and Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy. Since then, Perry has opened up about her thoughts on motherhood.

“As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, ‘What?’ It’s simply the biggest life changer in history,” Perry told Variety in the fall of 2021. “You’re responsible for the well-being of someone who can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real change, and you don’t become number 1 on the call list. And it’s the best.”

In a January 2021 Instagram Live, she also shared that having a child has taught her to be more present.

“I think you realize that when you become a mom…you just have to focus on being a mom,” Perry said. She added: “In a way, she really encouraged me to be even more present and value each day. And all we have is this moment. That is what is promised is this moment and nothing more”.

Katy Perry Wasn’t Sure She Was a Mom Before Dating Orlando Bloom

Although Perry appears to be enjoying motherhood, the star recently shared that this life path wasn’t always something she envisioned for her.

“She wasn’t very motherly and I think it’s probably due to some childhood stuff,” she said on the podcast. Dear Chelsea. However, Perry admitted that she was “very motherly” to her friends because she enjoys taking care of people.

Nonetheless, Perry went on a “journey” to understand more about herself and “found a little spot that she needed to hone in on.” Also, being with Bloom, who she started dating in 2016, helped her visualize her life as her mother.

“I got to see what a great father he was to his first son, Flynn, who is now 11 years old,” he explained. “So that definitely influenced me the most. As if something inside me said: ‘You, thirty-something. This man is nice. He must procreate. He is a kind man.

Perry also revealed that motherhood is the “best decision” she has ever made.

Katy Perry has found surprising similarities between being a mother and a pop star

Perry understands very well what life is like as a pop star. After becoming a mother, she too found striking similarities between these two roles.

“Now that I’m a mom, my life is a little bit totally different. And yet I realized that it’s a little bit similar to being a pop star,” Perry joked when she introduced The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind. There is vomit on the floor. And your breasts are always out.”

