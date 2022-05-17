José Octavio Sosa Manterola will star in Opera Conversation in Mazatlan

The 2022 Spring Season, organized by the Municipal Institute of Culture, Tourism and Art of Mazatlan, will bring the musician and historian José Octavio Sosa Manterola, who will be presented for the first time with an enriching talk.

But not only him, as exponents will be Rodrigo Caravantes, stage director of the proposal “La Bohème”, and Sergio Freeman, concert director, who will present for 90 minutes with the most important opera historian in Mexico.

Among the topics to discuss are the details about the staging “La Bohème”, its composer Giacomo Puccini, explain a little about the stage adaptation of the production that will be seen on May 20 and 21, they will play historical data of the opera here in Mexico , the evolution of it, to mention a few, there will also be a space for questions and answers with the attendees.

About Manterola

José Octavio Sosa Manterola is an important and talented Mexican who has dedicated himself to researching opera in the country and the world, he has written various books, among which “Two centuries of opera in Mexico”, “The opera in Guadalajara”, “Opera in Fine Arts”, “70 years of opera in the Palace of Fine Arts”, “Dictionary of Mexican Opera”, among others, he has also held various positions at the National Institute of Fine Arts and has been Director of the Company Opera National.

The sale of tickets for “La Bohème” continues at the Box Office of the Ángela Peralta Theater and has a value of 380 pesos in the Orchestra area, 350 in the First Balcony, while in the Second and Third Balcón they are worth 200 pesos.

Where will the conversation be?

The appointment is this Thursday, May 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the Ángela Peralta Gallery.