Johnny Depp’s ex-doctor talks about the actor’s addictions

The toxic relationship between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp it became a topic of conversation again. After losing the lawsuit against “The Sun” for defamation, the actor went directly against his ex-wife for an article he wrote in “The Washington Post” which, according to him, although he does not name him, implicitly speaks of him. Now the ex-partner is once again faced with a court in between – this time in the United States – and details of that turbulent marriage that ended due to “irreconcilable differences” continue to emerge. In this context, the voice of the interpreter’s doctor emerges, who speaks of his addiction at drugs and how they worked even during the time he was married with the actress to stabilize him.

David Kipper revealed that Depp tried to “detox” while he was still married to Heard. He also maintained that despite the fact that his strong dependence on these substances caused him fear, he was able to continue with his treatment. “He believed he couldn’t do it. That changed after a conversation. He was back on board,” he said in a statement that was recorded in February and played in the courtroom. In addition, the doctor assured that the actor suffered from depression Y anxiety during that process.

Depp, who is known to drink heavily, had a certain dependency on various opiates, benzodiazepines and stimulants. For this reason, Kipper planned to take a trip to the Caribbean and there specifically address his problems with opiates, drugs with which he developed a dependency after undergoing a dental procedure.

Read also: Johnny Depp: “I have never hit a woman in my life”

One of the strongest phrases said about the actor in the context of the trial against “The Sun” was precisely related to his addictions. The actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, said that “Depp’s monster came out when he drank and when he took drugs.” At that time, Depp, who wanted to clear his name after being described by that medium as a “wife beater”, assured that after using drugs he did not become “a monster”.



Photo: AFP/Steve Helber

Depp’s harsh testimony

During his testimony in the trial against “The Sun”, the actor reproached said medium for having presented as a proven fact, in a note published in April 2018, that he had beaten his ex-wife, whom he divorced in 2017. by the newspaper’s lawyer, the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, who said he had suffered cancel culturedid not dodge questions about his addiction to drugs and alcohol and also revealed that he did not have a healthy home as a child.

While the actor admitted to “succumbing to his old demons” in March 2013, after 160 days of sobriety, he denied hitting Amber three times, as she claims. According to the lawyer Sasha Wass, after the actress made fun of her tattoo that says “Wino Forever” (“Drunk forever”), the actor would have hit her. At that time he would have told her about her alter ego, the person who takes control of her when she is under the influence of alcohol and drugs. On that fact, Depp assured that “it is absolutely false”. “I didn’t hit Amber,” he added. Recall that the actors, after two years of marriage, divorced in 2017 and have since accused each other of abuse.

Read also: The dream vacation of the Rubín-Legarreta family

“I hate to defend drugs, alcohol, violence or madness for anyone, but they have always worked for me, but that does not make me a monster,” he said, among other things, in addition to admitting that he has been using narcotics since he was 11 years old. and that it was “the only way” he found “to ease the pain.” “My mom used to ask me to go get her ‘nerve pills’ and I think I was around 11 when I realized the ‘nerve pills’ were calming her nerves so I brought her her nerve pills and took one and all started,” he revealed. In addition, he said that he tried to quit his vices on many occasions and as proof of this he brought to court a letter that he sent years ago to his friend Elton John. “My dear Elton, a hundred (…) days of clarity for an old man like me. No one would have ever believed it possible except a few, you the most important. I would have swallowed the monster if it wasn’t for you,” the text read.

However, his ex-wife, he assured, did not help him on that path. In court documents obtained by “People” magazine, Depp said he was recovering from alcohol and drugs during “significant parts” of his marriage to Heard and accused her of encouraging him to drink and take drugs “instead of supporting” his ” sobriety”.

melc