I was the sexiest man in the world: Alfredo Adame

The actor Alfredo Adame assured that he came to be considered “the sexiest man in the world” and even “humiliated” several Hollywood leading men.

In a clip that circulates on social networks, with a fragment of the program I’m famous get me out of here in which he participates, he appears telling his companions about a competition in which Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper also participated.

“There was Brad Pitt, there was George Clooney and there was Bradley Cooper. Cooper was eliminated in the first round because, well, no, he has a half-dull face, then Clooney, Pitt and I stayed, but Brad gave up because when he saw Clooney and me he said ‘don’t stain, this if not’ and then Clooney, when we did the last image test, grabbed and said ‘no, I admit it, Adame is sexier than me’ and left”, said Alfredo Adame, who fondly recalled that he took the title of “The sexiest men alive”.

Alfredo Adame assured that he humiliated various Hollywood gallants and that he was named “the sexiest man in the world” pic.twitter.com/B5tclH3ZW9 – The + viral (@VideosVirales69) May 17, 2022

Upon hearing the story, his classmates laughed and others made fun of him, pointing out that he always tells unbelievable stories, like one he said in the same program with the fight against a large feline.

During his participation in the reality show, Alfredo Adame was already left without a girlfriend, the Pachuqueña Magaly Chávez, out of jealousy, in addition to the fact that he has fallen out with several companions.

Alfredo Adame and Magaly Chávez ended their relationship during the reality show I’m famous, get me out of here!, in which both participate; however, the influencer said that she feels “liberated.”

The breakup occurred because the driver told Chavez that he was jealous of Guty Carrera’s arrival.

This situation annoyed the former Enamoranos contestant, who said that she had already asked her not to express herself in that way.