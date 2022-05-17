Cruz Azul and Monterrey negotiate triangulation of ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, Jesús Gallardo and Otero

Rayados and Cruz Azul work on an exchange of players where Jonathan Rodríguez could end up in the royal club and Jesús Gallardo in La Maquina

After last winter’s market in which Blue Cross Y Monterey they cooked one of the most notorious exchanges of Carlos Rodriguez for louis romoboth clubs work in another to exchange players, now through a triangulation.

sources told ESPN that the negotiation could take place in three bands, since the Al Nassr owes about 3 million dollars to Blue Cross for the sale of the striker Jonathan Rodriguez, who is not happy with the few minutes he has had this semester in his club in Saudi Arabia and would look for a destination where he can play more and earn the call of the DT of the selection of Uruguay, Diego Alonso, for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

that’s where it comes in Monterey Stripedinterested in a scorer who can compete with the Dutchman Vincent Jansen and deal with the increasingly constant injuries of Rogelio Funes Mori.

In this operation to bring back the “Head” Rodriguez, Monterrey could send to Jesus Gallardo more money to Blue Crosssince the left back has been gradually losing minutes in recent tournaments with scratched and also seeks to have a good Opening 2022 to earn the call of the DT Gerardo Martino for the next world Cup with the Mexican team.

The Machine requires a left side due to the very possible loss of Adrian Aldretewhose contract ends next June 30 and for now there is no indication from both parties that a renewal will be negotiated, with which Aldrete would leave Blue Cross as a free player this summer.

The sources consulted also told ESPN what scratched is interested in signing the Venezuelan Rómulo Otero, who arrived two tournaments ago as a free player to Blue Cross, but he is looking for other airs given the few opportunities he has had from coach Juan Reynoso, although the Peruvian coach is also shaping up to leave the celestial club and that could make the “Scorpion” Otero change his mind and stay in the team cement the next tournament, waiting for an offer from Monterrey to arrive and then he can choose the best for his career.