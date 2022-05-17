Chris Hemsworth keeps Thor’s hammer next to… A prosthetic penis!

ANDin the house of Elsa Pataky Y Chris Hemsworth, among other things, you will be able to see numerous awards that both have won thanks to their work both in film and on television. They are among the most recognized actors in the world and, as such, they also have their own eccentricities.

An example of this are the numerous occasions in which Elsa Pataky Y Chris Hemsworth have revealed where in the house they keep the different hammers of ‘Thor’. The actor assured that he places the hammers decorating the shelves of the house. Nevertheless, Elsa Pataky saves them over and over again. The novelty now falls on the Australian actor, who has another object displayed around the house, according to the makeup artist Matthew Mungle.

The prosthesis was created in 2015

Is a prosthetic penis. This was created for the movie ‘Holidays‘, released in 2015, where Hemsworth had a supporting role. According to Matthew Mungle, they made this prosthetic and let the actor take it home and he wears it “with pride.” Mungle he is a make-up artist and the author of more fake genitalia for stars, as he confessed to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on ‘This Morning’.

“You already have both hammers together”

“He was so happy with it that he took it home. The production gave it to him in a box and he put it on the mantelpiece with his hammer from ‘Thor’. So she already has both hammers together,” Matthew joked.

“When I get an email or phone call from a producer or director saying they need a penis, my first questions are: are you circumcised or not, what is the length and thickness, how big are the testicles and how long is the pubis? dohairs? You have to think about those things!” Matthew Mungle to The Guardian.