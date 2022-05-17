Cannes looks to the future of cinema

The Cannes festival is celebrating. They have been celebrating great cinema for 75 years, and in this very special edition everything refers to a more than expected normality. If two years ago the prestigious event had to be canceled due to the pandemic and in 2021 it borrowed some summer dates for an appointment marked by restrictions, this 2022 returns to the traditional days of May to welcome an event that says goodbye masks and serves both as a showcase for the best auteur cinema and as a red carpet for acclaimed Hollywood names, starting with a full-blown Tom Cruise, who will present Top Gun: Maverick sequel to the legendary eighties movie top gun and will be honored on the Croisette for his entire career three decades after coming here for the first time with A very distant horizon.



Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ paramount

Anne Hathaway, Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton or Tom Hanks will be other figures that will monopolize the flashes of a festival that starts today with the zombie comedy Coupez! , by Michel Hazanavicius and which intends to “look to the future”, in the words of the general delegate, Thierry Frémaux. For this reason, next week it will host a symposium organized by Guillermo del Toro in which a group of directors from all over the world will debate the future of the profession.





A total of 21 titles are programmed in the official section, among which is Pacificion , by Albert Serra. The Catalan will compete for the Palme d’Or after having participated in several parallel sections. In 2006 he was in the Directors’ Fortnight with cavalry honor . Two years later, his The song of the ocells arrived at Critics’ Week, presented The death of Louis XIV in a special session and three years ago it won the Special Jury Prize for Un Certain Regard thanks to I freed . Pacificion is a Spanish-French co-production starring the actors Sergi López and Benoît Magimel that has not yet been distributed in Spain. The terrible child Serra thus takes over from Pedro Almodóvar, the last Spaniard to compete in Cannes in 2019 with pain and glory .

But it will not be the only national presence in these parts, since Rodrigo Sorogoyen proposes a disturbing rural thriller set in Galicia that bears the title as bestas and will be seen first at Cannes Premières. It can also be seen in the Directors’ Fortnight Water, feature film debut by Elena López Riera with a story about popular beliefs that state that some women are predestined to disappear every time there is a flood. And more Spanish filmmakers, Estíbaliz Urresola and Anna Fernández de Paco, will show their short films strings Y Nisam je stigao volkheti in the 61st edition of Critics’ Week. On the other hand, Rossy de Palma will be in charge of presiding over the jury of the Camera of Gold, destined to extol young talents.



Still from ‘As bestas’

French actor Vincent Lindon, co-star of Titan , the controversial film by Julia Ducournau that won the Palme d’Or last year. Along with Asghar Farhadi, Jasmine Trinca, Joachim Trier, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols, Ladj Ly, Rebecca Hall and Deepika Padukone, the interpreter will assess the 21 films, including the latest by James Gray ( Armageddon Time ) or Park Chan Wook ( Decision to leave ) and the work of four filmmakers who already know what it means to win the highest award: the Dardenne brothers, who present Tori and Lokita ; Swedish Ruben Östlund, who will come with triangle of sadness , a satire of the high circles; the Japanese Hirokazu Kore-eda participates with broker a drama about abandoned babies, and the Romanian Cristian Mungiu tackles in NMR the effects of European policies in Transylvania.

Without a doubt, the main dish will be served by veteran David Cronenberg with crimes of the future a futuristic thriller that marks his return to Cannes eight years after Maps to the stars and that has his fetish actor, Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux. If the previous year there were four women who opted for the Palme d’Or, this 2022 there are five: Claire Denis ( stars at noon ); Kelly Reichardt ( showing-up ), Eleanor Serraille ( A little frere ), Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Charlotte Vandermeersch.



Out of competition, Baz Luhrmann will present Elvis , which explores the life and music of Elvis Presley through his complicated relationship with his manager, Tom Parker. There will be more music with Ethan Coen and his documentary on Jerry Lee Lewis, and Brett Morgen will give David Bowie fans a good time with moonage daydream .

Series are also welcome this edition, and Cannes will host the preview of Irma Vep by Oliver Assayas, with Alicia Vikander for HBO, and sternum note by Marco Bellocchio, about the Red Brigades.

