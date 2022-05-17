Andrés Lillini renews with Pumas until December 2023

Andres Lillinithe coach who returned Cougars to the foreground in MX Leaguewill renew his contract with the institution until December 2023.

Super Deportivo can confirm that in recent days there have been several meetings between the university club board, the coach himself and his representative.









Both the Argentine coach and the university leadership have reached an agreementso the lawyers are already reviewing the contracts and the signature will be signed in the next few days.

Too many ads? Reduce advertising

Long negotiation between Lillini and Pumas

On April 7, Super Deportivo had reported that Pumas wanted to extend the contract that ended at the end of the year until June 2024. However, Lillini preferred to wait for the team to finish competing.

Thus, these talks were given that included shortening the link until December 2023.

The Argentine had a great campaign that included reaching the final of the Concachampions, although he lost it at the hands of the Seattle Sounders. In addition, at the end of 2020, he fell in the final of the MX League at the hands of the lion

Although Lillini did not manage to obtain any title, he empowered many young people and managed to enable the club to make sales that would balance its economy.