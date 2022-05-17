Amber Heard reveals how she met Elon Musk

In the middle of media judgment what Amber Heard faces in Fairfax, Virginia, against her ex-husband Johnny Deppwho sued her for defamation for 50 million dollars After an article was published in which she declared that she was a victim of domestic violence, her version of how he met businessman Elon Muskwith whom he had an intermittent relationship between 2016 and 2018.

Depp’s defense argues that the romance began when Heard she was still married to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean and they even named the model Cara Delevingne. He was also linked to James Franco. However, she denied it and instead claimed that she became friends with Musk. after meeting at the 2016 Met Gala In New York.

How did Amber Heard meet Elon Musk?

On one more day that Amber took the stand, she defended that she crossed paths with Musk at the most important event for American fashion, to which had planned to attend with Depp, who eventually stood her up. Likewise, he confided that from then on they began to be friends.

According to this version, there was an incident around his 30th birthday that ended with a Depp’s attack on her before throwing her phone out the window, so they hadn’t communicated between April 21 and May 21; therefore, I would not know if the actor would attend, since both would be dressed by Ralph Lauren.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on or when it would show up or if it would show up. He had no way of knowing, ”he confided before the court. That’s why she sat alone and also walked the red carpet solowhere he met the next owner of Twitter, whom he defined as a gentleman and a nice person.

“She was standing in line right in front of a gentleman. it was Elon. I didn’t recognize him at first. We started talking and he reminded me that we had met once before,” she added.