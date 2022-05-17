All XFL games will be broadcast on ESPN and other platforms of The Walt Disney Company

Beginning in February 2023 and throughout the spring, 40 XFL regular-season games, two playoff semifinal games and one title game will appear on ESPN, ABC and FX.

Starting next year, the XFL will have all of its regular season and playoff games on the air for ESPN and other chains owned by The Walt Disney Companyas part of a multi-year deal, was announced on Tuesday.

The agreement also includes content rights for the digital, social media and streaming platforms of DisneyWhat ESPN+.

The XFLwith eight teams, will return to activity under the mandate of the new owners Danny Garcia, Dwayne “rock” Johnson Y RedBird Capital Partners from Gerry Cardinal. In February of this year, the XFL reached an agreement with the NFL which will focus on creating innovative programs and protecting player health.

“There is a definite moment in favor of the XFL and the start of an incredible and enduring partnership for the league, built on the foundation of my long and very successful legacy relationship with Disney throughout my career,” said Johnson through a statement.

Last April, the XFL announced the eight head coaches for the 2022 season. The list includes former head coaches from the NFL Wade Phillips Y Jim Haslettas well as the experienced former head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, bob stoopswho served in a similar role during the 2020 campaign of the XFLshortened due to the pandemic. The rest of the head coaches are made up of former players from the NFL: Terrell Buckley, Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow Y Anthony Becht.

