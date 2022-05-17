Afternoon of sea and kisses: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were shown together and very much in love on the beaches of Malibu

A Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone They were surprised on the beaches of Malibu. The couple, who are not always shown together at social events – the delivery of the last Oscars is an example of this – was seen on the west coast of the United States and, although in some of the images the Argentine seems upset, in others they are seen enjoying the water and the sand.

Morrone and DiCaprio enjoyed an afternoon at the beach Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

During the weekend, the paparazzi managed to capture the moment of intimacy of the couple. As published by the American media Page Six, Camila seemed angry: her photos show her frowning and gesturing with her hands. For her part, the star of don’t look up looked at the floor. However, other captures show them holding hands, looking at each other, kissing or enjoying the sea while laughing.

While Morrone wore a white dress, chalk-colored sweater and washed face, DiCaprio was dressed in beige Bermuda shorts, a white T-shirt and sunglasses. The model completed her laid-back look with a white choker, while the actor added a backwards baseball cap to his.

Kiss on the forehead of the actor for his girlfriend Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Although during the last big event, the Oscars, DiCaprio was seen alone, the truth is that Camila Morrone met her partner at the after party organized by Vanity Fair magazine. At this event, many celebrities once again pose for the photographers and wear exclusive designs that attract eyes from all over the world.

The daughter of Lucila Solá and Máximo Morrone has been in a relationship with DiCaprio since 2017. The beginning of their relationship caused a stir in the media, since they have been together for 23 years. Along these lines, it was Schumer’s comment on the artist’s young girlfriends, among whom are also Blake Lively, Gisele Bündchen, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garrn and Erin Heatherton.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Archive

The couple chooses to always keep a very low profile. The secrecy around the link means that when they visit a public place, they try to avoid being photographed by the paparazzi. Beyond the attempts, the high level of exposure of both worldwide means that it is not always possible. For this reason, different images of the couple are already known and it was expected to be able to see them together in this edition of the Oscars, an illusion that finally could not be realized.

The couple has been captured on several occasions in recent months: first, on a vacation in Saint Barth, where they shared a yacht pass with friends, and then at the Coachella Festival, where each one came by his side and he chose to cover himself the face as much as possible. And, although the rumors of crisis are a constant, everything seems to indicate that everything is going very well between them and that they really enjoy being together.

“There are many relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have a big age difference,” said the actress a few years ago in dialogue with the Los Angeles Times, referring to criticism for her relationship with the actor. from the reborn. On that occasion, Morrone was promoting his film Mickey and the Bear, and that is why he could not escape the questions about his affectionate bond with DiCaprio. “I think now, as people start to see my movie, I will slowly start to have an identity of my own outside of it. It’s frustrating, I think everyone should always have an identity that escapes the person they date. I understand the association, but I am sure that little by little it will be a subject that is talked about less, ”said the young woman