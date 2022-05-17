Adrián Uribe, at the head of a new Latin program

MIAMI (EFE).— Starting next September, Adrián Uribe will receive artists, singers, athletes and celebrities in “At night but without sleep”, a “tropicalized late-night” that will be broadcast in the United States and Mexico.

Uribe said in an interview that “At night but without sleep”, which will be broadcast for the Latin market in the United States on Univision and in Mexico through the Las Estrellas channel, will have guests from around the world.

“We will have all the most important people”, both from music and from television and Ibero-American cinema, Uribe said, citing stars such as Maluma, Shakira, Ricky Martin and athletes Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

His goal, he explained, will be to show the lesser-known facet of the personalities that go through the program and that through comedy they relax, “bite” and reveal “anecdotes that they had never told before.”

Because the hour-long weekly program bets on a touch of “Latin humor” as an element that allows celebrities to be themselves in front of the cameras, and for that they will prepare games and “sketches”, which will be interspersed with interviews and musicals.

Uribe indicated that they have been working on this project for months and that they will begin recording this summer in Miami to air on Sundays in the United States and on Mondays in Mexico starting in September.

The driver acknowledged that beyond wanting to interview Ibero-American personalities such as Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony, Shakira, Rosalía or Bad Bunny, he would love to have the opportunity to chat with Hollywood stars and gave two myths such as Robert DeNiro and Jack Nicholson as an example .