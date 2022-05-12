The Netflix movie starring Leonardo Di Caprio that was all the rage and is unmissable

When it was released it was one of the most viewed movies on Netflix. I know what this unmissable film is about.





“Don’t Look Up” premiered on Netflix in 2021. However, it took off in the summer of 2022 on Netflix and held the highest positions among the most viewed movies for several weeks.

It is about how much of humanity is not interested in the topic of climate change that caused the fall of a meteorite that could destroy the world, while an astronomer warns about the catastrophe that could occur.











Synopsis of Don’t look up, the film starring Di Caprio that was all the rage on Netflix

The official description of this production says: “Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humanity of a deadly comet that is on a collision course with Earth. The world’s response: So?”

Cast of Don’t look up, the movie that broke it on Netflix

Leonardo Dicaprio

Jennifer Lawrence

meryl streep

Cate Blanchett

Robert Morgan

Jonah Hill

Mark Rylance

Tyler Perry

Timothee Chalamet

Ariana Grande

Scott Mescudi

Michael Chicklis

Melanie Lynskey

Himesh Patel

Tom Sisley

Paul Guilfoyle

Robert Joy











