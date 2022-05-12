Surprise! Justin Timberlake makes cameo in wife Jessica Biel’s Hulu drama “Candy”

Ads

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Costar couple! Justin Timberlake teamed up with his wife, Jessica Biel, for a few episodes of his new Hulu series, Candy.

The 41-year-old “Man of the Woods” crooner will make a cameo appearance on Thursday May 12 and Friday May 13, limited series episodes as a detective, Us Weekly can confirm. The five-night televised event premiered on Monday 9 May.

While not a main character, Timberlake will share some scenes with his wife, 40, according to Hulu. (The real-life couple, who married in 2012, share children Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2.)

Jessica Biel in “Candy”. Hulu

Candy is based on the real-life story surrounding a 1980s Texas housewife named Candy Montgomery (played by Biel), who brutally murdered her friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey). Although Candy killed her friend with an ax, she was later acquitted of the murder.

Lynskey, 44, told us exclusively before the premiere what it was like to have the former ‘NSync member on set, revealing that her husband, Jason Ritter, has worked closely with him as a second detective in recent episodes.

“I was unable to shoot scenes with him or work with him,” confessed the New Zealand native. “But my husband did it because my husband is the other detective in all the scenes with him.”

The Sweet Home Alabama actress, who shares a 3-year-old daughter with Ritter, 42, revealed she “knows” that her spouse was “having fun” with Timberlake based on his off-camera behavior.

“They have become very good friends,” he told Us. “They were texting all the time, to the point where I thought, ‘Who are you typing?’ And he was like, ‘Justin!’ He was pretty nice. He had a great time ”.

Lynskey added that the “few times” she met the “Cry Me a River” singer she thought he was “a lover and [that] he and Jason are very cute together.

The Yellowjackets actress, for her part, bonded with Biel during the filming of Candy, despite the dark nature of the material in question.

“Jessica is simply fantastic. It’s so nice to talk to her. We talked a lot about our lives, our kids, our husbands, ”Lynskey told us about the vibes on set. “We [had] play a couple of times [and] we went to the playground with our children. “

He continued: “I love it and respect it so much. So it was just a pleasure. I love working with her “.

The final two episodes of Candy air on Hulu on Thursday May 12 and Friday May 13 at 00:00 ET.

Reported by Leanne Aciz Stanton

