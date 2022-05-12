Over 500,000 signatures call for Johnny Depp to return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Two petitions calling for Johnny Depp to return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga have garnered more than 500,000 signatures each.

One of them titled “Justice for Johnny Depp” due to the trial that the actor is going through against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The signatures already exceed 572,000. Another petition is called “We want Johnny Depp to be Captain Jack Sparrow again”, which already has at least 800,000.

Jhonny Depp was cut from the movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ because his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of physical abuse in a publication. After what happened, the fans did not wait to request that they return the role that he has performed for several years.

Fans claim that “That movie is nothing without him!” In fact, the petition indicates that Johnny Depp has been a “phenomenal actor throughout his career.”

“Amber Heard ruined the life and career of Johnny Depp. Johnny Depp has always been one of the best actors ever since he started acting around the age of 21. This man NEVER disappoints when he makes a movie, so why keep stopping him from doing ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’? points to one of the requests.

For now, the trial between Amber Heard and Jhonny Depp has been postponed. Cross-examination of Heard’s claims will begin on May 16 at 09:00.