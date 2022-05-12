Netflix ranking: today’s favorite movies of the American public

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Netflix.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Netflix and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular from Netflix United States.

one. U.S. Marshals

Mark Sheridan, accused of the murder of two secret agents, is arrested and airlifted to a penitentiary. During the trip, due to a riot, the plane suffers an accident that allows him to escape. Then begins a relentless pursuit by federal agent Sam Gerard, who years ago had a similar experience chasing Dr. Kimble, the notorious fugitive.

two. Thieves game: the perfect heist

Every day, the Federal Reserve Bank of Los Angeles takes $120 million in cash out of circulation. A group of experienced thieves plan their final big heist: to steal that 120 million, but the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the most feared squad in the city led by ‘Big Nick’ (Gerard Butler), is not willing to make it easy for them. .

3. incompatible 2

Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two policemen with very different styles, origins and careers. Many years ago they worked together, but life separated them. Now, this unlikely couple meets again in a new investigation that takes them to the French Alps. What seemed like a simple drug operation turns into a criminal case of dimensions, dangers and unexpected comic situations.

Four. let yourself go

The summer before college, Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. As the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a late-night quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teenage life he never knew he wanted.

5. Marmaduke

The story is about a mischievous Great Dane who lives with the Winslow family. This dog later appeared in several animated episodes of ‘Heathcliff’ (Isidore) and ‘Garfield and Friends’. The film will show how Marmaduke finds himself after moving house in the middle of a fight for territory between stray dogs and dogs with Pedigree, in addition to the fact that he will try to conquer the dog of his dreams

6. Terminagolf (Happy Gilmore)

Happy Gilmore was a fanatic hockey player and now he has no goals in life. When his girlfriend leaves him and her mother is kicked out of the apartment where he lives for not paying the rent, he decides to dedicate himself to playing golf in professional tournaments in the hope of raising enough money to turn things around. the. It turns out that Happy has a very powerful swing that sends the ball 400 yards away. Also, due to his wild temper, he begins to cause a furor among the media for his outlandish antics on golf courses.

7. 42: The true story of a sports legend

Story of the life of African-American Jackie Robinson, legendary baseball player who broke racial barriers, after signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers under the direction of executive Branch Rickey. Robinson’s participation in Major League Baseball marked the end of an era of racial segregation in the sport.

8. step from you

Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) is a songwriter who is knackered after Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), his girlfriend of five years, leaves him. His half-brother Brian (Bill Hader) suggests that he go on a trip to Hawaii to lift his spirits. Peter likes the idea and travels to a resort on the island of Oahu. As soon as he finishes checking into the hotel, he sees Sarah with her new boyfriend, British rocker Aldous Snow (Russell Brand). Peter sinks back into misery and only gets his head back thanks to Rachel (Mila Kunis), a hotel employee.

9. Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump is a boy with not very deep mental deficiencies and some motor disability who, despite everything, will become, among other things, a hero during the Vietnam War. His persistence and kindness will lead him to achieve a great fortune, be the object of popular clamor and rub shoulders with the highest social and political spheres of the country. Always without forgetting Jenny, his great love since he was a child.

10. The Gentlemen: The Lords of the Mafia

A British-style drug lord tries to sell his empire to a dynasty of billionaires from Oklahoma.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The splendor of Netflix

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Although started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018 it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest information released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand users, the strongest blow the company has received in 11 years. Some causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company estimates that it will lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messageswhere participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

