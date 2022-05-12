Meet the special classic taste of Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, in addition to being a prestigious model, is a declared fan of cars. So much so that she has developed a precious taste for classic cars. From the luminous catwalks, join us in this speedy plot.

Kendall Jenner is an American model and businesswoman, recognized around the world due to her powerful work on the catwalks. Born in nineteen ninety five in the city of Los Angeles California, Kenny has managed to forge a really interesting career in modeling. She is considered, by the press specialized in fashion, a “Super model”. Few people can claim that prestigious nickname.

She started her career in her teens and from a very young age she had to learn to deal with paparazzithe dizziness of fame and the feeling of not being able to go unnoticed.

Partly because of the exposure that her career as a model gives her and partly because of her environment, Kendall is part of the Kardashian family and actively participates in the reality show. Keeping Up with the Kardashians. With his characteristic imprint, his 1.79 height and an athletic physique, Kendall is positioned today among the most prestigious models.

However, Kenny has other passions outside of the fashion industry. On the one hand basketball and on the other cars. Her attachment to her cars comes from her childhood and she has accompanied her throughout the years. So much so that she has formed a very interesting personal collection.

Outside of the exuberance, the cars are a display of personality and style. Kendall knows this and we could even say that he has a tendency to prefer classic cars. For example, in his collection he has a ChevroletCorvette, First generationfactory dated 1957. This car is a true relic of the automotive industry, two-tone and convertible.

But this does not stop here, far from it. Jenner, in turn, has another General Motors classic. It is nothing more and nothing less than a Camaro SSalso convertible, factory dated in 1969.

Other classics that Kendall has in his collection are the cadillac eldoradodated in 1960 and a Ford Mustang -First Generation- dated 1965. As you will notice, Kendall not only has good taste on the high catwalk but also in his favorites from the automotive industry.

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this refined taste of Kendall Jenner?