Marie-Claire | Valentino, the last emperor of fashion turned 90

Valentino Garavani marked a before and after on the catwalks, and for a reason he is known as “the last emperor of fashion”. The Italian was born on May 11, 1932 in a town near Milan, and from a very young age they noticed the dresses that the actresses wore. On the anniversary of his birth, the firm has prepared several celebrations to honor him, including an exhibition to be held at the Teatro Sociale in Voghera, his hometown, where his designs from the 1960s to the early 2000s can be seen.

Valentino, the last emperor of fashion turned 90

valentine he left his hometown to study, and he made the big leap in Paris when he met he learned the tricks of the trade with Jean Desses and Guy Laroche. Eight years later he understood that the time had come to embark on his own adventure. His parents always supported him in his career and aspirations; Thanks to them he settled in Rome to open his atelier, to which shortly after he added his partner, Giancarlo Giammetti.

During the 1960s, the designer met divas like Elizabeth Taylor or Sophia Loren that helped fuel his fame and become known internationally. He managed to perform parades in New Yorkreceiving commissions from the personalities of the fashion world. He definitely positioned himself when Jacquie Kennedy wore his design at her wedding to Aristotle Onassis. Her list of celebrity clients includes Grace Kelly, Lady Di, Mette-Marit from Norway, Magdalena from Sweden and Máxima from Holland. Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts, Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow and Olivia Palermo are some of the celebrities who chose their most elegant designs to wear on the red carpet.

“When I was 18 years old I witnessed the opera at the Liceo de Barcelona, ​​and suddenly that scene of women all dressed in red appeared and I said to myself: ‘My God, what a strong color, so beautiful. In a way it is a color that suits everyone. When a woman dressed in red makes her appearance in a place, her presence is so strong. So I said: ‘If one day I become a good designer I want red to be my color. And that’s where the red Valentino comes from.” expressed in an interview the designer who has a color named after him: Valentino red.

In 2008, Garavani announced his retirement leaving his signature in the hands of Maria Grace Chiuri Y Pierpaolo Piccioli. After Chiuri left for Dior, Piccioli is the one who directs Valentino.

