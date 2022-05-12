Lots of love! Ariana Grande uploads a photo with her husband

The singer does not usually upload photos with Dalton Gómez

UNITED STATES. – Ariana Grande shared a photo with her husband, Dalton Gomez. The singer rarely shares a picture of her husband, so her followers were impressed with her postcard. The artist may have wanted to have a detail after the date of Valentine’s Day.

In the image they are seen hugging under the moonlight, then they uploaded a video where they are seen kissing. The singer only left a pink heart as the footer of the Instagram post. It seems that both are still as in love as on their wedding day, about nine months ago. Let’s remember that the wedding was private since nobody knows at what exact moment it was.

They have preserved their privacy on social networks, but this time Ariana Grande He decided to show his love in public. Not being something common, the singer’s followers left several comments referring to her image. It seems that several are happy with the romance that both have and how much they seem to love each other. In addition, everything indicates that Dalton is usually very supportive of her career.

Some people said they were adorable and highlighted how romantic the scene where the photo was taken. Then, several artists followed the line of the comments, one of which was from octavia spencer. She told them that they were both beautiful, something that many replied in the same section. It is that they are really adorable together and people do not miss the opportunity to let them know.

The relationship of Ariana Grande Y Dalton Gomez It developed very quickly, they went from meeting in 2020 to getting engaged at the end of the same year. Just 5 months later they ended up officially getting married. It seems that they were very convinced that they were made for each other.