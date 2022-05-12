Latest Hotfix Nullifies Trickshot Weapons, Airstrike, and More

Fortnite is rolling out its latest overhaul, which removes a variety of items including trick weapons, Air Strike, and more.

Fortnite’s v20.30 hotfix update brings a variety of different item types back into the fold. The biggest surprise is perhaps Air Strike, which hasn’t been seen since the first chapter of the game.

A thrown weapon, the Air Strike emits red smoke and an air raid siren before launching 20 missiles at the designated location. Additionally, for the next week, players will have access to trick weapons such as the fan-favorite Flint-Knock Pistol and Hunting Rifle. All of the items mentioned can be found in chests, supply drops, and on the ground.

In addition to the Air Strike, Flint-Knock Pistol, and Hunting Rifle, Fortnite has also started its next round of item funding. Players have the option to fund Shield Bubble or Balloons, both of which offer a form of protection.

Shield Bubble creates a temporary impenetrable shield for explosives and projectiles. For Fortnite’s popular Balloon item, players can attach various amounts to themselves to become more agile and airborne. Both items will be available for testing from May 13-16, after which the first one stays fully funded.

The hotfix builds on Fortnite’s solid initial v20.30 update, which also added a variety of items. In addition to Star Wars weaponry like lightsabers and the E-11 Blaster Rifle, the update also removed the Choppa, which hadn’t been seen in the main game since Chapter 2 Season 4. The update also overhauled the game’s current shotguns. , rebalancing them to be generally more powerful.

Between the initial update and the hotfix, players have a wide variety of different items to play with.

Fortnite is a free game for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.