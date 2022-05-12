Kourtney Kardashian “cries hysterically for hours” after admitting she did “the worst thing she ever did in her life”

KOURTNEY Kardashian admitted he “cried hysterically for hours” after doing “the worst thing he ever did in his life”.

He told his mom, Kris Jenner, what happened on Thursday’s Hulu episode.

Kourtney, 43, sat down with her mother Kris, 66, and made a shocking confession in the fifth episode of The Kardashians.

Covering one engagement hand with the other after the rosy 2021 engagement to Travis Barker played last week, mom Kris asked bluntly, “Where’s the ring?”

Kourtney said in the scene that aired on May 12: “This is probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my life, by the way.”

With a gasp, Kris replied, “Get to the punchline!” wanting to know what happened.

Kourtney then shared her incident: “I was sitting on the floor folding the sweatshirts and I took the [engagement] I ring and put the ring on the floor thinking it would be safe right next to me.

“So I had to get up and grab something from the closet above me and when I resigned, I went into the ring.

Kris replied, open-mouthed, “Did you break your engagement ring?”

“I’ve been crying hysterically in my closet for hours,” Kourtney said as she sat with her black bob hair down in a full zip and ringless jacket.

He then added: “Then I called Travis and said ‘I did something really, really bad.’ And he handled it the best, but he really gave me a nervous breakdown.

“And I was just like ‘this is the coolest thing I’ve ever had in my entire life. And how could I break it? ‘”

Steven Stone’s diamond experts valued the huge oval-shaped diamond for a whopping million dollars in 2021, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum said it is now “fixing” it.

‘RINGING’ IN THE NEWS

This was not the only bomb of the literally “overwhelming” scene.

Kris then told her daughter that Travis, 46, shared years before they started dating and the reason he said he moved to Calabasas, California specifically is that “he knew Kourtney lived in Calabasas.”

Kris shared that Travis told her, “I knew she was the love of my life and I didn’t even know her like that.”

“But I knew that if I couldn’t go out with her or be with her, at least I’d be close to her,” Kris told Travis with a glimmer of sweet authenticity.

Kourt said he “has never met a more caring person in his life.”

EVEN THE BOYS ARE LEFT CRUSHED

During the previous fourth episode of the Kardashians show, viewers saw Kourtney receive her dream proposal from Travis in Montecito in 2021, but it turned into a family nightmare.

Present for the special moment were sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as Travis posed on the beach, surrounded by dozens of flowers and candles.

But Kris decided not to include Kourtney’s three children, which didn’t go well, while Travis Landon Barker’s and Alabama Barker’s children were there.

“But the kids should have been there regardless #The Kardashians. ” wrote a fan.

Kourtney even quoted the tweet after the episode aired and wrote, “DONE!” with two emojis crying.

After the last episode’s proposal, Kourtney realized she missed some calls from her daughter Penelope, which she was quick to return.

She slipped away to chat, sharing the exciting news saying, “P! Do you want to know what my surprise was? We got engaged !! “

Sister Kim Kardashian, 41, walked into the room, telling Penelope, “Look! Mum has a ring! “

Penelope started sobbing almost immediately, prompting Kourtney to ask, “Is this upsetting?”

Her daughter replied: “Attack!” her before ending the call alone.

Then, in a sectarian interview, Kourt said, “Penelope took it hard. I think it’s a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I don’t think she knows what that means. “

She, too, son of FaceTimed Reign, telling him on the phone that she is engaged – her son yelled back: “Not exciting!”

“I wish my children were here,” Kourtney later admitted in another confessional.

“I think it would have made them feel more included and part of the surprise. I know my mother made that decision and she probably wasn’t the best of her. “

Kourtney tried to call Mason several times but ignored every call.

Kourtney shares her three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven.

His looming presence in the family and their show was part of the reason they weren’t included in the festivities.

