Jada Pinkett Smith: “I don’t call mine with Will marriage, we are a partnership” | People | Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith was in the public sphere after the scandal that occurred at the most recent Oscars. After this event, much has been said about the relationship between actor Will Smith.

The latest rumors point to a divorce between the marriage, which shows a fracture in the relationship. Already in 2018, Jada Pinkett He described their relationship in a different way on his Red Table Talk program, broadcast live on Facebook.

On that occasion, Stephen Curry’s family (Golden State Warriors star and NBA MVP) were the guests. The driver traveled to North Carolina. There she was able to chat with the player’s wife, Ayesha Curry and with the mother of this Sonya Curry.

Sonya, who was married to the former player Dell Curry (later they separated), he talked about his marriage, which came to exceed 30 years of marriage. In this context, Jada Pinkett also opened up about her relationship with Will Smith.

“Did you know that I am 21 (married years)?Jada revealed. To which Sonya replied, “You can do it. It’s possible.” An answer that provoked laughter from the people involved in the conversation.

Later, the actress and presenter said: “We don’t really call it marriage anymore, we call it partnership”. “We are life partners, we are at a different stage of our union. I know that unions go through many stages.” (AND)