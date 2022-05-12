If you like Denzel Washington, you can’t miss this movie that lasts 90 minutes

Denzel Washington, He is not only a recognized actor but also an American film director, winner of three Golden Globes, an Actors Guild Award, a Tony Award and two Oscars; these for the Glory tapes as best supporting actor in 1989, and for Training Day as best leading actor in 2001.

But, in addition, his extensive career led him in 2020 to the New York Times He qualifies him as the great actor of the 21st century. Among the numerous productions that have him as a figure, there is a movie available on Netflix that you cannot miss. Armed and dangerous, a production directed by Baltasar Kormakur which premiered in 2013.

Source: Instagram @denzelwashinton_official

It is worth mentioning that Armed and dangerous is a policeman who tells the story of the agent of the DEABobby Trench and US Army intelligence officer, Marcus Stigman, who have been working together undercover as members of a narcotics syndicate. Neither of them knows that the other is an undercover agent.

“Two special agents, one from Naval Intelligence and one from the DEAare associated to fight a drug cartel with an undercover operation that will start very badly”, is the official presentation used by the company of the red N to present the film.

While the cast of Armed and Dangerous is led by Denzel Washington as DEA Special Agent Robert Lynn “Bobby” Trench aka Bobby T/Bobby B/Bobby Beans. Joining him is Mark Wahlberg as US Army Chief Petty Officer Michael “Stig” Stigman; Paula Patton as DEA Special Agent Deb Rees; Bill Paxton as Earl; James Marsden as Lieutenant Commander Harold Quince; Fred Ward as Rear Admiral Tuwey; Edward James Olmos as Manny “Papi” Greco and Robert John Burke as DEA Special Agent Jessup.

