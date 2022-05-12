If you like Denzel Washington, you can’t miss this movie that lasts 90 minutes

Denzel Washington, He is not only a recognized actor but also an American film director, winner of three Golden Globes, an Actors Guild Award, a Tony Award and two Oscars; these for the Glory tapes as best supporting actor in 1989, and for Training Day as best leading actor in 2001.

But, in addition, his extensive career led him in 2020 to the New York Times He qualifies him as the great actor of the 21st century. Among the numerous productions that have him as a figure, there is a movie available on Netflix that you cannot miss. Armed and dangerous, a production directed by Baltasar Kormakur which premiered in 2013.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker