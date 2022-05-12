Dwayne Johnson could replace Will Smith in a Disney role due to his scandal at the Oscars

It’s been a month and a half since Will Smith took the stage at the 2022 Oscars and punched Chris Rock in the face, in full view of the world. Since then, the 53-year-old actor has faced public scrutiny and numerous negative effects on his career. Now, a new rumor shared by Giant Freakin Robot Maintains that Smith could be replaced by Dwayne Johnson in one of his most beloved Disney roles in recent years. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The reputation of Will Smith collapsed when on March 27 it caused a global commotion by attacking Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, during the live broadcast. The host made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia and Will he didn’t think twice. The following weeks saw full coverage of the incident, reporting each of Smith’s statements on social media, the statements of Rock in his first stand-up show after the incident or the Academy’s decision to ban the assailant for a decade.

Will Smith joined forces with Walt Disney Studios through Aladdin – 70%, the successful live-action adaptation that in 2019 reached US $ 1,051 billion at the global box office, a completely great number that undoubtedly propelled the sequel. Unfortunately for Smith, the mouse company may have other plans in mind, and that includes replacing it with Dwayne Johnson as the Genie of the marvelous lamp, so the rumor of Giant Freakin Robot. The continuation of Aladdin It has been contemplated for a long time and the project is still underway, but with the Will incident, things could have taken a radical turn.

Smith has seen numerous projects interrupted due to what happened on the night of the 2022 Oscars. Although he took home the award for Best Actor for his work in King Richard: A Winning Family – 88%, the studios have turned their back on him and it seems that none of them want to work with him right now. Disney, being one of the largest entertainment conglomerates in the world, must be very careful with the stars that it includes in its productions; Will Smith is not the best bet if he wants to play Aladdin a global success.

In this age of rampant nostalgia, the mouse company’s live action plays a very important role in people’s daily lives. Like Disney, more and more fans feel the need to relive their most glorious and happy times; from time to time it is necessary to plunge into the world of fiction to forget the upheavals of the present time. Aladdin 2 has the potential to become another live-action hit but the real struggle could be finding a new actor to play the genie, will we see Dwayne Johnson on the paper?

According to IMDb, Aladdin 2 It will hit theaters sometime in 2025 and will feature the talents of Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. Other Disney live-action films that are also on the way are The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan & Wendy and Snow White. Nostalgia remains one of the best drivers at Disney.

