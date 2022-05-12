Doctors exhibit the WORST of being a pediatrician “I can’t stand crying”

Despite being a precious specialty, being a pediatrician is something very hard and is not made for everyone, a doctor complained of the worst; the “crying ones.

Anyone who thinks that being a pediatrician is studying a “miniature adult” is probably making a big mistake.

Despite being a precious specialty, it is also very hard and is not made for everyone.

A pediatrician went viral by exposing the WORST things about being a pediatrician and one of them was the loud crying of children.

@bethruizmed Reasons why I would never be a pediatrician #pediatrics #medicalstudent #medicalspecialties ♬ original sound – guido

Anyone who thinks that being a pediatrician is studying a “miniature adult”, you are probably making a big mistake…

Sooner or later, that crucial moment arrives in the life of the medical student, in which he must consider what specialties he likes. One of those specialties either you like them or you don’t like themis the Pediatrics.

Pediatrics is one of the most important subjects of the entire career and believe it or not, it is a new world for the student. Anyone who thinks that being a pediatrician is studying a “miniature adult”, you are probably making a big mistake. Pediatrics deals with everything related to children from birth, until they “are grown up”. It is a new world.

Despite being a precious specialty, it is also very hard and is not made for everyone. Babies with a few months, newborns, tiny and bawling children, pre-adolescents and adolescents with skyrocketing hormones, etc. will pass through the consultation. An endless number of very complex patients, to which you must add the “parents” factor.

HOWEVER: WHAT IS THE WORST THING ABOUT YOUR PEDIATRICIAN?

Disadvantages of becoming a pediatrician

See the children suffer : While empathic clinicians will have a hard time seeing the suffering of any type of patient, watching children suffer or die can take an even greater emotional toll. You will have to be able to compartmentalize to endure in this profession.

: While empathic clinicians will have a hard time seeing the suffering of any type of patient, watching children suffer or die can take an even greater emotional toll. You will have to be able to compartmentalize to endure in this profession. Communication : Children cannot always express their needs or feelings. You must have an excellent understanding of pediatric medicine and diseases to accurately diagnose a child. This is especially true with infants and young children who cannot articulate how they are feeling.

: Children cannot always express their needs or feelings. You must have an excellent understanding of pediatric medicine and diseases to accurately diagnose a child. This is especially true with infants and young children who cannot articulate how they are feeling. deal with parents : Interacting with parents/caregivers can be difficult, as some are understandably stressed and upset. Pediatricians must have a lot of patience to handle these situations.

: Interacting with parents/caregivers can be difficult, as some are understandably stressed and upset. Pediatricians must have a lot of patience to handle these situations. School of Medicine : Becoming a doctor requires a lot of time and money. Training as a pediatrician is an all-consuming process (literally).

Advantages of becoming a pediatrician

Help the children : Many people choose to enter the medical profession to help others. Treating children affected by illness, accident or other diagnoses can be very satisfying.

: Many people choose to enter the medical profession to help others. Treating children affected by illness, accident or other diagnoses can be very satisfying. Positively influencing youth : Not all pediatric specialties require dealing with critically ill children. Some are aimed at promoting healthy habits, such as getting vaccinated, exercising, and improving your diet. Not everything is pessimism.

: Not all pediatric specialties require dealing with critically ill children. Some are aimed at promoting healthy habits, such as getting vaccinated, exercising, and improving your diet. Not everything is pessimism. inspiring patients : Children can smile and laugh through all kinds of difficulties and can recover from difficult times faster than many adults. It can be amazing to witness.

: Children can smile and laugh through all kinds of difficulties and can recover from difficult times faster than many adults. It can be amazing to witness. Prestige: Many people will respect the work you do, as it should be.

Related Notes:

Can doctors offer a discount to patients? How to do it correctly?

7 ways to IMPROVE the balance between being a doctor and a mother

Everything we know about the NEW drug that slims up to 24 kilos in…