Bolsonaro criticizes actor Leonardo DiCaprio for encouraging young Brazilians to “drive change for a healthy planet”

Getty Images

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has donated millions of dollars to conservation efforts in the Amazon.



A tweet about the environment has sparked a discussion this weekend between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Brazil is home to the Amazon and other critical ecosystems for climate change“, posted the Hollywood star on Twitter on Thursday.

“What happens there matters to all of us and the vote of young people is key to driving change for a healthy planet,” he added.

Thus DiCaprio, a defender of the environment, encouraged the country’s youth to vote in this year’s elections.

The Amazon rainforest, which covers much of northwestern Brazil and extends to Colombia, Peru and other South American countriesis the largest tropical forest in the world and is home to a rich biodiversity.

Getty Images



Bolsonaro, who has cut environmental protections, he replied sarcastically.

“Thank you for your support, Leo! It is really important that all Brazilians vote in the next elections,” tweeted the far-right leader who took office in 2019.

“Our people will decide if they want to maintain our sovereignty over the Amazon or be ruled by thieves serving foreign interests“.

DiCaprio argues that the Amazon rainforest should have more protection.

In 2019 he donated $5 million to strengthen conservation programs.

Bolsonaro has been criticized for his government’s environmental policies and has been accused of allowing the deforestation in the region.

Reuters



Conservationists blame Bolsonaro and his government for turning a blind eye to farmers and loggers clearing land in the Amazon.

During his tenure, the Brazilian president has weakened environmental protections for the region, arguing that the government should exploit the area to reduce poverty.

According to government satellite data, the number of trees felled in the Brazilian Amazon in January this year far exceeded deforestation in the same month last year.

The destroyed area was five times larger than in 2021the highest January total since records began in 2015.

Brazil’s vast rainforest absorbs huge amounts of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, acting as what’s known as a carbon sink.

But the more trees they cut down, the less emissions the forest can absorb.

Scott Wallace/Getty Images

Kayapó in the Amazon Basin, Brazil, 2002.



It’s not the first time Both of them clash over the issue.

In 2019, Bolsonaro accused DiCaprio of “giving money to burn down the Amazon.”

He showed no evidence that this was true, but he has a history of accusing NGOs that criticize his policies of start fires that devastated the rainforest in 2019.

Last year, DiCaprio joined dozens of celebrities in urging US President Joe Biden not to sign any environmental agreement with Brazil amid mounting deforestation in the Amazon.

remembera what you can receive notifications from BBC World. downloada our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.